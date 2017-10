From RCIPS Sep 30 2017

Just after midnight, today Friday September 29th 2017, the Joint Marine Unit and Air Operations responded to the sighting of a suspicious vessel reported to have come ashore in the South Sound area. Packages were being offloaded when Police arrived on scene. The 3 occupants fled the scene and were arrested shortly thereafter. They remain in Police custody.

The matter is under investigation by the Drugs and Serious Crime task force.