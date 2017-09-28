CARIFESTA XIII Exhibition marks another Cayman Islands Museum milestone

The National Museum achieved another milestone recently when Curation & Collections Manager, Debra Barnes-Tábora travelled to Barbados as a 2017 CARIFESTA XIII delegate to mount an exhibition about the Cayman Islands at the Barbados Museum and Historical Society (BMHS). The temporary exhibition, hosted in the Aall Gallery, entitled, ‘The Cayman Islands: A Historical Review’, consisted of ten 3-dimensional objects and 16 artworks. Each object individually demonstrated a strong tangible connection to the Caymanian national story. The exhibition proposed to immerse visitors to the BMHS in a Caymanian experience, and its success was evident in its attendance – despite its shortened run due to the tropical storm, Harvey. Images of Caymanians, figurative artworks of Caymanian homes, maritime heritage, and a number of hand crafted and hand carved objects characterised Caymans social history.

Within minutes of the gallery doors opening, an enthusiastic group of summer campers filled the room to learn about the history of the Cayman Islands in a lively narrative. With equal enthusiasm, the group then posed numerous questions about our small tri-island nation, and the objects exhibited; a lively exchange ensued. In total, over 200 visitors (adults and children) visited the exhibition and engaged in conversation and spirited discussions. A few favourites emerged among the objects displayed, such as paintings by Nickola McCoy ‘Miss Lassie’, Stuart Holmes ‘Old Time Cayman’, and Charles Long’s ‘Seafront’. Objects most often commented on were Twyla Vargas’s ‘Cojo’, Delmira Bodden and Carmen Conolly’s, ‘Thatch Costume’, Tenson Scott’s ‘Dirty Joke Necklace’, and Jose Inga’s ‘Caymanite Conch’.

It was good to know that the objects struck a chord with visitors and the exhibition was well received. While acknowledging the unique qualities of the artefacts, their subject was familiar to the Barbadian audience.

We are very thankful to all at the Barbados Museum and Historical Society – Director, Ms Alissandra Cummins, Deputy Director, Kevin Farmer , Curator, Allison Callendar, Assistant Curator , Natalie McGuire, and the wonderfully helpful BMHS Finance and Maintenance teams.

We are also grateful to Government and the Cayman National Cultural Foundation who provided travel and accommodations for Ms Barnes-Tábora from a special grant provided for the Cayman delegation to Carifesta. The Museum sponsored the exhibition’s travel costs and additional expenses.