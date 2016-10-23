CARIBBEAT: New York organizations don’t forget about ‘cane vics

By Jared McCallister From New York Daily News

Hurricane Matthew has faded from the minds of many New Yorkers, but for the Caribbean American Center of New York, the Kindest Hearts Foundation and other organizations the devastating effects of the storm remain stark reality – as it is for hundreds of thousands of persons in Haiti.

The Caribbean Center and the foundation are collecting relief supplies for a late October shipment to hurricane survivors. The center has already collected $20,000 clothing, shoes, and books for men, women and children.

Kindest Hearts Foundation volunteer Marie Delus has been packing boxes in preparation for the organization’s relief mission to Haiti.

According to CACNY executive director Jean Alexander supplies and monetary donations are being collected to aid a relief mission by Kindest Hearts Foundation, its Dr. Patricia Nicholas, its founder and president, and volunteers. The Kindest Hearts Foundation has aided the Haitian town of Anse-a-Veau, located in the nation’s western territory ravaged by the powerful hurricane. Founded in 1987, CACNY has provided free services for New Yorkers for almost 30 years.

Monetary donations can be made to http://bit.ly/caribbeancenterforhaiti.

. “We have committed 100% donations –after GoFundMe fees – to our Caribbean Center Haiti Relief fund,” said Alexander.

The GoFundMe donations will be used to purchase “water purification tablets, school supplies, personal hygiene products, medical supplies, water filtration system, small household items and other urgently needed products.”

For information, call the Caribbean American Center of New York at (917) 651-4499. Visit www.kindesthearts.org for more on the Kindest Hearts Foundation.

The Haiti Consulate has set up drop-off locations for hurricane relief supplies. For a complete listing locations and needed items, call the consulate at (212) 697-9767.

The Brooklyn-based Haitian Women for Haitian Refugees organization is accepting:

First Aid Supplies:Water purification tablets, Tylenol & Children’s Tylenol/cold and flu medication; diarrhea medication (adult and children), and vaginal/yeast infection creams and insect repellent.

Personal hygiene items:Brand new underwear – adult (small and medium) and children’s sizes; deodorant, soap, and toothpaste.

Dry Foods and Other Items (No Other Canned Foods): Fried black beans, nutritional bars, cereal bars, tomato paste and cans of evaporated milk; LED flashlights and quality batteries (AA, AAA) and tea light candles.

Drop-off hours at the organization’s headquarters – 208 Parkside, 2nd floor in Brooklyn – are Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday evening, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visit www.haitianrefugees.org for information, send email to haitianwomen@aol.com or call (718) 462-0791.

The Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce and Industry — along with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, Council Member Dr. Mathieu Eugene, Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte and Congresswoman Yvette Clarke — is contributing to the relief effort. For information, call (718) 834-4544.

TRAGEDY BREEDS POSITIVE TOME

The death of her nephew sparked the birth of author Sandra Richards’ “Rice & Rocks,” an entertaining and educational culinary journey in which a youngster overcomes his discomfort with traditional rice and beans, which he disparagingly calls “rice and rocks.”

The Wise Ink Creative Publishing book – beautifully illustrated by Megan Kayleigh Sullivan – is based on the family traditions of her Jamaican parents and her nephew’s paternal grandparents, was created after the youngster died of meningitis in 2007.

“I started on the road to healing about three years ago by putting the ball in motion to write “Rice & Rocks.” Writing this book became part of my healing process” and an homage her mother (Grandma in the book) who died two weeks before the book’s release last summer.

Richards feels her younger American-born relatives can sometimes be out of sync with aspects of their Caribbean heritage.

“I think for my younger nieces, nephews and cousins who were born in the U.S. it was more questions and curiosity about our heritage and culture,” said Richards. “Culinary selections are certainly questioned a great deal, but also music – reggae and soca. I get a kick out of watching the younger kids in my family interact with the elders. The one thing I take great comfort in is knowing that the younger generation in my family understand the importance our roots and culture. I am doing my part in helping that it is preserved for the ones who follow me and hope that sets the example for the next generation to carry it forward.”

Richards is the executive director of Diverse and Multicultural Marketing, Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley. Visit www.sandralrichards.com for more about the author and her book, which is available from Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, Books A Millions and independent bookstores.

‘INVESTORS’ HOME-BUYING EVENT

A “Home Buyers Seminar and Business Networking Reception,” presented by Investors Home Mortgage, the Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, will be held Tuesday 10.25 at Brooklyn Borough hall, 209 Joralemon St., at 6 p.m. To RSVP, call the chamber at (718) 834-4544. And visit www.myinvestorsbank.com

for more on Investors Home Mortgage.

HAITIAN CREOLE CONFERENCE

Under the theme, “Haitian Creole: Orality and Cultural Identity,” the 2016 Haitian Creole Language and Culture Conference will be held on Friday 10.28 and Saturday 10.29 in Brooklyn at the Brooklyn College Student Center, 2705 Campus Road (at E. 27th St.)

Invited speakers — Haitian Creolists, Haitian community service providers, and Haitian youth discussing the importance of language and cultural in education and community services — include Darnel Benoit, Hilario Batista FElix, Rozevel Jean Baptiste, Kebyesou, Winnie Lamour, Lionel Legros, Max Manigat, Menesky (Sky) Magloire, Agathina Nozy, Ninaj Raoul and Yves Vilis.

In addition to the speakers, there will be cultural performances from Fanmi Asoto, Voix Et Tambours d’ Haiti, Gwoup Pitit Lakay and the P.S. 189 Dance Ensemble. For information on the conference, send email to kawolina@aol.com.

HALLOWEEN – WITH KONSHENS

A Halloween costume party with dancehall star Konshens – featuring cash prizes for individual and couples costumes – is coming to SOB’s, 204 Varick St., in Manhattan, on Friday starting at 11 p.m.

The show, presented by Power 105.1 FM, also stars DJ Noire, Polish, DJ Bully, Afrique, Freeze and Team Noire DJs. Admission is $25 before 1 a.m. For tickets, visit http://bit.ly/konshenshalloween or www.caribbeanjams.com.

A DAY FOR JAMAICA’S HEROES

For Jamaica, last week’s National Honors and Awards ceremony was a special day for heroes – old and new.

Two hundred Jamaican were honored for their “outstanding contributions to nation building” at a ceremony held on National Heroes Day. Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen presided over the ceremony and presented the awards on the lawns of King’s House, the governor-general’s residence, on Oct. 17.

Among the honorees was former Member of Parliament Kenneth Lee O’Neil Baugh to receive country’s distinguished Order of Jamaica award for his distinguished service to Parliament, public service and for his contribution to medicine.

Other Order of Jamaica awardees were Prof. Denise Eldemire-Shearer for outstanding and distinguished advocacy for senior citizens in the fields of health and welfare; former Member of Parliament Kenneth Lee O’Neil Baugh, for his distinguished service to Parliament, public service and for his contribution to medicine; Professor Renn Osmond Holness for outstanding contribution to the field of medicine; and David Wayne Boxer, for his contribution to the National Gallery of Jamaica and the development of the arts.

Many members of Jamaica’s uniformed services – the Jamaica Defense Force, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Department of Correctional Services, and the Jamaica Fire Brigade – received the Medal of Honor for Meritorious Service, while seven members of the JCF and one member from the DCS received the Medal of Honor for Gallantry.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Portia Simpson Miller were among the dignitaries and other guests at the function.

Jamaica’s National Heroes Day holiday commemorates seven national heroes from Jamaican history: military leader Nanny of the Maroons; Samuel Sharpe, the main instigator of the 1831 Slave Rebellion; Marcus Mosiah Garvey, founder of the internationally recognized Universal Negro Improvement Association; activist leader George William Gordon; activist leader and Baptist deacon Paul Bogle; political leader Norman Washington Manley; and political leader Alexander Bustamante, who became the first prime minister of independent Jamaica.

BIZ AWARDS DEADLINE NEAR

There’s still time to send nominations for the 2017 Twenty Five Influential Black Women in Business Awards, presented by The Network Journal magazine.

Deadline is Friday to name and submit applications for women who are business owners, or senior executives in the public, private, or non-profit sectors. Candidate should accomplished professionals or entrepreneurs with a commitment to excellence and dedicated to their community.

Winner of the 19th annual awards event will be featured in The Network Journal’s annual March Awards issue. For the eligibility and selection processes, nominations procedures and a nomination form, visit http://bit.ly/TNJ2016deadline.

TRIBUTE TO T&T’S ‘PAL JOEY’

Fans of the late Trinidad and Tobago Carnival great Joey (Pal Joey) Lewis turned out yesterday in Dorchester, Massachusetts to honor the Caribbean legend at the “Red and White Affair.”

The Worship Washington Carver Grand Lodge hosted the affair recognizing Lewis, who died in February after leading the award-winning Pal Joey Lewis Orchestra for decades.

DOW TWIN’S MASK BALL IS BACK

The “MASKquerade Ball – the annual Dow Twins & Friends event – is coming to the Copacabana, 268 W. 47th St. (near Eighth Ave) in Manhattan on Nov. 4, from 5:45 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Attire is black on black with a mask, with prizes for the best male and female masks. There’s a “Meet and Greet Buffet” for the first 200 people. Advance tickets are $25. Send email to dowtwins@yahoo.com for tickets and information.

GRAND BAHAMAS’ HURRICANE REBOUND

Grand Bahamas island – on of the area most affected by Hurricane Matthew – is going to make big comeback, according to the Bahamas Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe.

“We have to be honest about Grand Bahama because that’s the only way we can move forward. Tourism on the island has come to a grinding halt. Hotels, restaurants and tour operators have all been affected by Hurricane Matthew, but there is hope and Grand Bahamians are resilient,” Wilchcombe, noting that “Grand Bahama will be fully open for business” in a week or two.

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Director for Grand Bahama Betty Bethel added that there is a feeling of “optimism” on the island among tourism stakeholders who are hoping to open their resorts and businesses during the “winter season.” For information on the Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com.

‘WORLD CLASH’ IS RE-SOUNDING SUCCESS

The sound has dimmed but the impact of the recent World Clash sound system/DJ competition is still reverberating internationally.

Under the slogan, “The Rise of New Champions,” promoters Irish and Chin held the Jamaican-style sound clash contest at the Amazura entertainment complex in Queens on Oct. 8 before a full house of excited music fans.

The World Clash featured participants, some of which were winners of the Irish and Chin’s Rumble Series, represented five major countries ad included – Renaissance (Jamaica), Innocent (U.S. Rumble Champion), King Turbo (Canada Rumble Champion), King Tubby’s (United Kingdom), Warrior Sound (Germany), Jugglerz (Germany) and Young Hawk (U.S.).

The event was a spectacular affair with the music accompanied by the lights, video montages and electronic signage associated with a state-of-the-art mega concert.

“The Rise of New Champions is the start of a new beginning for global visibility of sound clash culture,” says Garfield (Chin) Bourne of Irish and Chin. “It’s the cultivation of new stars, which help the sound industry move into the future.”

Irish and Chin launched the World Clash brand in New York in 1998, with the goal of revitalizing the then dwindling sound clash scene in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, highlights of past events and upcoming happenings, visit www.irishandchin.com.

IMAGES: Caribbean American Center of New York Executive Director Jean Alexander last week filling boxes with clothing for hurricane survivor in Haiti

Caribbean family connections and some international culinary delights star in “Rice & Rocks” by author Sandra Richards.

And wide variety of fans came from near and far to witness the “Clash” contest. (irishandchin.com)

Participants celebrate a trophy win at the World Clash competition this month. (irishandchin.com)

Sound master at the controls during the World Clash. held in Queens at the Amazura complex. (irishandchin.com)

Recipients of Jamaica’s Order of Jamaica award — (L. to r.) former Ambassador Anthony Johnson; Prof. Denise Eldemire-Shearer; former Member of Parliament Kenneth Lee O’Neil Baugh; and Prof. Renn Osmond Holness — share in a light moment after the Oct. 17 presentation. (The Jamaica Information Service)

“Rice & Rocks” author Sandra Richards, inspired by her late nephew, penned the educational book.