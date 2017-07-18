Caribbean’s Logic to radically transform marketing and customer support efficiency and effectiveness with Calix Cloud

From MTS

Subscriber Experience Focused Service Provider Turns To Calix Marketing Cloud And Calix Support Cloud To Delight Its Subscribers And Streamline Internal Operations

Calix, Inc, the world leader in Subscriber Driven Intelligent Access, announced that Logic, one of the Caribbean’s premier service providers, has selected Calix Marketing Cloud (CMC) and Calix Support Cloud (CSC) to enhance existing GigaCenter deployments and deliver an unmatched subscriber experience in the Cayman Islands. Logic is using behavioral analytics and business intelligence insights provided by these two Calix Cloud services to optimize every subscriber interaction. CMC allows Logic to target the right subscribers with the right service to match their needs, while CSC enables a more effective customer support experience where automation and analytics greatly enhance the likelihood of rapidly identifying the customer issues for resolution. With Calix Cloud, Logic has access to the data, insights, and automation required to delight its subscribers while becoming dramatically more efficient – driving significant costs out of their daily operations.

“What Calix Cloud services provide is exactly what we’ve been looking for to take our company to the next level,” said Rob McNabb, Logic CEO. “Insights drive action, and Calix Marketing Cloud and Calix Support Cloud will almost immediately reduce operation costs, drive increased revenue, and increase customer satisfaction. We are excited to partner with Calix on this initiative, and I’m personally very excited to see the impact of these cloud services on our business going forward.”

Built specifically for broadband marketers, CMC automates the gathering, analysis, and presentation of subscriber behaviors, giving Logic continuous access to data-driven subscriber insights. Logic’s marketing team will use CMC’s intuitive dashboards to gain a better understanding of their subscriber’s online usage patterns, such as their use of heavy concurrent media streaming and new IoT devices in the connected home, thereby laying a foundation for better marketing and service creation. These dashboards provide all the necessary information to allow Logic to develop specific service offerings optimized for subscriber retention and upsell. Also, CMC’s Social Channel Heatmap will allow Logic to stay plugged-in to the social platform preferences of their highly-connected subscribers, helping Logic to determine where and when to invest in marketing programs.

Already a long-time Calix Consumer Connect Plus customer, Logic is turning to CSC’s instrumentation-aware automation and analytics to drive greater efficiency and customer satisfaction. The ease-of-use of CSC empowers Logic’s Help Desk customer service representatives (CSRs) to quickly resolve complicated, connected home issues, including Wi-Fi connectivity, through a single, comprehensive dashboard providing a holistic view of the subscriber’s home network. Armed with this view, CSRs can quickly use CSC to identify the root cause of their subscriber’s problem. In many cases, the CSR will be immediately empowered to fix the problem remotely, and in other cases, they will be able to provide clear recommendations on how to remediate the issue for the customer. This will allow Logic to reduce the number of call escalations that burden their Tier 2 support and network engineering teams as well as minimize the number of costly truck rolls.

“Calix Cloud continues to gain momentum, and we are consistently seeing innovative service providers like Logic realize the value of these role-specific solutions,” said Stephen Eyre, area vice president of cloud and software solution sales at Calix. “Although each service can be purchased and deployed individually, the combination of Calix Marketing Cloud and Calix Support Cloud with our industry leading GigaCenters gives Logic access to a complete view of their subscriber experience – from turn-up to troubleshooting – at the click of a button. By taking advantage of our Cloud Customer Success Program, Logic will experience Calix Cloud benefits both more quickly and throughout their partnership with Calix. We look forward to seeing the positive impact on Logic’s business as data-driven insights and behavioral analytics are delivered from day one.”

