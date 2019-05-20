Caribbean305 returns to Miami this Summer

A celebration of the culinary, spirits and cultural wonders of the Caribbean coming to Mana Wynwood, June 22

Miami is getting set for the annual Caribbean305 summer event

MIAMI (May 16, 2019) – South Florida’s premier Caribbean culinary and cultural celebration, Caribbean305, returns to Miami on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Mana Wynwood, a new location for the annual event.



Featuring flavors from more than a dozen countries and territories, Caribbean305 spotlights award-winning chefs and mixologists from 14 destinations, such as the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Grenada, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos. The event will also feature cultural influences from Antigua and Barbuda, and the Dominican Republic.

The guests, who will be welcomed by moko jumbie stilt walkers and carnival dancers in full-feathered regalia, will also enjoy live Caribbean entertainment, including reggae, soca, salsa and zouk.



Caribbean305 offers the opportunity to learn more about travel in the region while meeting Caribbean tourism representatives, not to mention offering a chance to win free trips to Caribbean destinations throughout the night.



“We look forward to our third edition of Caribbean305, which is a wonderful event to celebrate the region’s culture garnished with some of the finest culinary talent available anywhere,” said Frank Comito, Director General and CEO of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), producers of the event.

Tapas-style treats will be available.

Patrons can sample a wide variety of tapas-style treats, an open bar and Caribbean music at Mana Wynwood, located in a trendy area of Miami known for its dynamic street art, restaurants and entertainment.

“This is the perfect event for foodies, Caribbean travelers as well as the Caribbean Diaspora,” said Comito.

Caribbean305 VIP tickets are available at $125 per person and include one-hour early access to the event at 7 p.m., a separate VIP check-in area, welcome cocktail, a premium goody bag, access to a VIP lounge area with an exclusive, private bar and passed tapas service, additional seating and unlimited food, drinks and entertainment. The limited number of VIP tickets will only be available online.

General admission tickets are $75 online – $100 at the door – and include access to the event from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. with an all-inclusive experience of unlimited drinks, food and entertainment.

Caribbean305 is presented by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, Monster Energy® and Belvedere Vodka, the official spirit sponsor of Caribbean305. Sponsors include Figment Design as platinum sponsor, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority and Jamaica Tourist Board as premium sponsors, and Belize Tourism Board, British Virgin Islands Tourist Board, Caribbean Airlines, Cayman Islands Department of Tourism and Saint Lucia Tourism Authority as gold sponsors.

For more information about Caribbean305, visit www.caribbean305.com.

Event Details:

When: Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Where: Mana Wynwood, 318 Northwest 23rd Street, Miami

Tickets:

Purchase VIP & General admission tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/caribbean305-tickets-60576498939

