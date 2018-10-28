Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. in the Cayman Islands selects OSI Technology for a New SCADA/GMS System

Open Systems International, Inc. (OSI) has been selected by Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (CUC), a Fortis Inc. subsidiary that provides electricity to the population of Grand Cayman, to supply a new SCADA/Generation Management System (GMS) based on OSI’s monarch operations technology (OT) platform. This project will consolidate the functions of several disparate legacy systems, providing CUC with modernized tools to efficiently monitor and control its power generation resources. The system will also include some energy management and distribution management functionality.

CUC’s new SCADA/GMS System includes OSI’s next-generation, .NET-based Graphical User Interface (GUI); Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition; Real-time and Historical Trending; Data Engineering and Maintenance Subsystem; Advanced Alarm Management System; Communications Front-end Processor; Historical Information System and Data Archiving; Load Shed and Restoration; Automatic Generation Control and Dispatch; Unit Commitment; Phasor Measurement Unit Data Acquisition; Distribution System Analysis and Planning; Geographic Information Systems Interface; MultiSpeak® interfaces; and Voyager , OSI’s Mobile/Web-based User Interface.

Caribbean Utilities Company. Ltd. (www.cuc-cayman.com) began operations as the only public electric utility in Grand Cayman the largest of the three Cayman Islands in May, 1966. CUC is majority owned by the Fortis Inc. (www.fortisinc.com) group and currently operates under generation and transmission & distribution (T&D) licenses granted by the Cayman Islands Government. CUC is considered one of the most reliable and efficient power companies in the Caribbean.

Open Systems International (www.osii.com) headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota provides open, state-of-the-art and high-performance automation solutions to utilities worldwide. These solutions include Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, Network Management Systems (NMS), Energy Management Systems (EMS), Distribution Management Systems (DMS), Outage Management Systems (OMS), Generation Management Systems (GMS), Substation Automation (SA) Systems, Data Warehousing (Historian) Analytics, Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS), Situational Awareness Systems, individual software and hardware products, and Smart Grid solutions for utility operations. OSI’s solutions empower its users to meet their operational challenges, day in and day out, with unsurpassed reliability and a minimal cost of technology ownership and maintenance.