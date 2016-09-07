Caribbean tropical wave given near zero percent chance to develop this week

From WWL.com

An area of thunderstorms south of the Dominican Republic is not likely to develop at all in the next five days, according to the national hurricane center. Upper level winds are preventing the tropical wave from getting any better organized. The National Hurricane Center says its chances of becoming a tropical depression are near zero percent.

A low-pressure area off the coast of Africa, southeast of the Cape Verde islands, has a higher chance of developing in the next few days, as it moves west-northwestward to northwestward into the central tropical Atlantic.

By Bruce Mikells From The Dawg 97.3

Since last weeks fairly close brush with Hurricane Hermine residents of the Gulf Coast have been keeping a watchful eye on the tropics. Since we are basically at the peak of the hurricane season now is a good time to be weather aware, especially when it comes to the tropics.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center had been keeping an eye on a tropical wave since late last week. This wave rolled off of the African coast and had managed to hold together into the warm waters of the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Conditions in the Caribbean were such that the system has basically dissipated into an area of thundershowers and according to forecasters should not pose a threat for tropical development any time soon. It is expected this system will move west across the Caribbean and will eventually affect the Yucatan Peninsula.

Meanwhile further out in the Atlantic a more vigorous tropical wave is given a 70% probability of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next five days. The system is currently too unorganized to be picked up by any of the reliable tropical forecast models but over the next few days it is expected to gain strength as it moves to the west northwest over open water.

Should this system gain the status of tropical storm it would be given the name Ian.

