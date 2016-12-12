Caribbean Journal’s Best Beach in the Caribbean: Seven Mile Beach in Grand Cayman

Best Beach in the Caribbean: Readers’ Choice Awards 2016

From Caribbean Journal

What’s the best beach in the Caribbean? We asked Caribbean Journal readers, and they voted the spectacular Seven Mile Beach in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Thousands of Caribbean Journal readers chimed in to vote for our Readers’ Choice Award for Best Beach in the Caribbean.

Seven Mile Beach, world-renowned for its white sand and crystal-clear waters, took home the most votes, followed by Aruba’s Eagle Beach and Puerto Rico’s Playa Flamenco in a field of 25 beaches (along with a write-in option).

“Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman is spectacular with white sandy beaches, crystal clear water of various shades of blue and most of all areas of privacy,” one reader wrote. “The stretch of beach is never overcrowded, but is peaceful and the best place to see some of the most amazing sunsets on earth.”

It’s hard to disagree.

Seven Mile Beach’s win for best beach in the Caribbean comes after San Juan, Puerto Rico took home the crown as the top city in the Caribbean for 2016.

Don’t miss the rest of the awards, along with our annual staff-picked Caribbean Travel Awards in a few weeks.

