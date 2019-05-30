Caribbean Journal names Cayman Airways “Best Airline”

The National Airline of the Cayman Islands, Cayman Airways Limited (CAL), has racked up another “Best Airline” award, this time by the Caribbean Journal (CJ).

The award follows on the heels of Cayman Airways recently being named TripAdvisor’s “Best Airline in the Caribbean” and a top “Specialty and Leisure Airline” within the entire North America region.

On Tuesday May 28, 2019, Caribbean Journal, the world’s largest website covering the Caribbean, announced the winners of its Traveller’s Choice Awards 2019, which included a category for Best Airline. The company said that thousands of Caribbean Journal subscribers voted in this year’s Awards, selecting from a highly competitive field of nominees chosen by CJ’s editorial staff.

Cayman Airways President and CEO, Fabian Whorms, said: “Having recently celebrated our 50th anniversary as the National Airline of the Cayman Islands, it has truly been a very exciting time for our dedicated Cayman Airways family, as well as for our loyal customers. Generations of Cayman Airways employees have dedicated much of their lives to building our national airline to where it is today, many of them for their entire careers, and these international and regional awards are testament to the steadfast foundation that has been built, and to the ongoing hard work and commitment of approximately 400 employees with us today.”

Mr. Whorms added that the airline’s success to date would also not have been possible without its loyal customers. “Cayman Airways has transported millions of passengers over the years, and we are deeply appreciative of their continued support and loyalty,” he said.

Caribbean Journal is the world’s largest website covering the Caribbean, with original content and video focusing on travel and tourism across the entire Caribbean Basin. The company’s website says Caribbean Journal is the global leader in covering Caribbean travel and trade news — from new flights to luxury resorts to secret vacation escapes.

In a press release announcing the award winners, editor and publisher of Caribbean Journal, Alexander Britell, said: “The Caribbean travel industry has never been more competitive, from its luxury hotels to its airlines, and the bar continues to rise. The world’s largest community of travelers to the Caribbean has spoken, and spoken passionately, and we are proud to announce this year’s winners — in other words, the best of the Caribbean.”