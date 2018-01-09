Caribbean fruit and vegs scarcity

The Caribbean: Increasing scarcity of fruit and vegetables

From Fresh Plaza

The trade boycott announced against Aruba , Bonaire and Curaçao by Venezuela this weekend is causing a scarcity of fruit and vegetables. Shelves are becoming emptier and emptier in supermarkets.

The islands themselves don’t have much agriculture, which is why fruit and vegetable traders from Venezuela make the trip to the Caribbean every day. The islands depend on this trade to a high degree.