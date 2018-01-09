Caribbean fruit and vegs scarcity

The Caribbean: Increasing scarcity of fruit and vegetables
The trade boycott announced against Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao by Venezuela this weekend is causing a scarcity of fruit and vegetables. Shelves are becoming emptier and emptier in supermarkets.
The islands themselves don’t have much agriculture, which is why fruit and vegetable traders from Venezuela make the trip to the Caribbean every day. The islands depend on this trade to a high degree.
President Maduro from Venezuela says he has announced the boycott for two reasons. Firstly, fruit and vegetables are much needed to feed the people in Venezuela. Secondly, the president claims illegal contraband is also transported by the boats, silver and gold, for example, in addition to the fruit and vegetables.
The floating market in Willemstad, Curaçao. Venezuelan traders sell their fruit and vegetables here every day.
The wooden boats that make the crossing every day
