January 10, 2018

Caribbean fruit and vegs scarcity

The : Increasing scarcity of fruit and vegetables

From Fresh Plaza
The trade boycott announced against , Bonaire and Curaçao by this weekend is causing a scarcity of fruit and vegetables. Shelves are becoming emptier and emptier in supermarkets.
The islands themselves don’t have much agriculture, which is why fruit and vegetable traders from Venezuela make the trip to the Caribbean every day. The islands depend on this trade to a high degree.
from Venezuela says he has announced the boycott for two reasons. Firstly, fruit and vegetables are much needed to feed the people in Venezuela. Secondly, the president claims illegal contraband is also transported by the boats, silver and gold, for example, in addition to the fruit and vegetables.
The floating market in Willemstad, Curaçao. Venezuelan traders sell their fruit and vegetables here every day.
The wooden boats that make the crossing every day
