Caribbean Club Shield – Day two tables and results [Cayman’s BT top Group C]

After two days played in the inaugural edition of the Caribbean Shield Cup 2018, Concacaf.com presents the standings and scorers of the tournament.
|Group B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|1.- SV REAL RINCON
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
|2.- AVENUES UNITED FC
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
|HARD ROCK SPORT CLUB
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|0
|Group C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|1.- BODDEN TWON FC
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|4
|2.- RKSV CENTRO DOMINGUITO
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|4
|3.- CLUB FRANCISCAIN
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|2
|+5
|3
|4.- CAYON FC
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8
|-7
|0
