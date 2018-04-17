April 17, 2018

Caribbean Club Shield – Day two tables and results [Cayman’s BT top Group C]

April 17, 2018
From CONCACAF

SOURCE: http://www.concacafleague.com/en/article/caribbean-club-shield-day-two-table-and-results

After two days played in the inaugural edition of the 2018, Concacaf.com presents the standings and scorers of the tournament.

 

 
Group A W D L GF Pts
1.- INTER MOENGOTAPOE 2 2 0 0 10 0 +10 6
2.- UNITE SAINTE-ROSIENNE 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3
3.- SV DEPORTIVO NACIONAL 2 1 0 1 2 5 -3 3
4.- WEYMOUT WALES FC 2 0 0 2 1 7 -6 0

 

 
Group B GP W D L GF GA GD PTS
1.- SV REAL RINCON 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3
2.- AVENUES UNITED FC 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3
HARD ROCK SPORT CLUB 2 0 0 2 3 6 -3 0

 

Group C GP W D L GF GA GD PTS
1.- BODDEN TWON FC 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4
2.- RKSV CENTRO DOMINGUITO 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4
3.- CLUB FRANCISCAIN 2 1 0 1 7 2 +5 3
4.- CAYON FC 2 0 0 2 1 8 -7 0
