Caribbean Animators Converge In Trinidad And Tobago For Animae Caribe Festival

From Jamaica Gleaner

Eleven Caribbean nationals, supported by the British Council, participated in this year’s Animae Caribe Animation Festival earlier this week. They attended the Animae Caribe Animation Festival in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, from November 20-25, 2017.

The selected participants were chosen from Cuba, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago, where the British Council has offices.

Animae Caribe’s Animation and Digital Media Festival is the Caribbean’s biggest animation festival, providing a platform for the development of animators, as well as exposure to animation as a viable business.

The Animae Caribe Festival attracts top animators from studios such as DreamWorks, Aardman, Pixar, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon to Trinidad and Tobago to present and host workshops for potential novice and professional animators.

According to festival founder and creative director, Camille Selvon Abrahams, “With presentations from international character designers, executive producers, and directors, the Animae Caribe Festival continues to be a platform for the brightest and best animators to network, upgrade their skills, and become part of the development of a valuable industry.”

The British Council sponsored two workshops at this year’s festival: Script Development and Writing for ‘The Gecko’ Animated Series and Green Screen Technology and Film, led by United Kingdom animators Toby Davies and Jonathan McFall, respectively.

These workshops focused on areas such as animated series breakdown, character development, series; backstories, and green screen science.

Animation lecturer Akindele Hickling said, “This is a great opportunity for regional integration through creative expression. I am looking forward to building some new relationships from this experience.”

Since 2001, Animae Caribe has been a platform to raise the awareness of animation and technology in the Caribbean. It continues to provide an outlet for innovative animators in the Caribbean to develop, expand, and showcase their talents to a wider local and international audience.

The eleven participants are:

Cuba Cynthia Cazanas Garin, Harold Diaz Guzman Cazanas, Ivette Avila Martin, Amed Alexander Bueno Rodriguez

Jamaica Kadiene Williams, Akindele Hickling, Jenille Brown

Trinidad and Tobago Anthony Baptiste, Danielle Blaize, Shane Young Sing, Stevenson Lacroes

IMAGES:

Kadiene Williams Contributed

Jenille Brown

Akindele Hickling

For more on this story go to: http://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/art-leisure/20171126/caribbean-animators-converge-trinidad-and-tobago-animae-caribe-festival