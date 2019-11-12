Caribbean Airlines reports flight BW 526 Nov 9 had a mechanical issue

PORT OF SPAIN, November 09, 2019 –

Caribbean Airlines confirms that flight BW 526 bound for

John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York from Guyana, diverted to Nassau, Bahamas due to a mechanical issue with one of its engines.



There were 134 passengers and 7 crew on board. The flight landed safely at 10.51 p.m. and was met by airport services. The aircraft taxied to a gate where customers and crew deplaned normally.



The aircraft has been withdrawn from service and all appropriate inspections and procedures are in progress to return it to service in good time.

Caribbean Airlines assures all stakeholders that safety is our number one priority and thanks its

valued customers for their continued support and understandin



