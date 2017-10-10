Carey Olsen advises Cara Gold on its admission to AIM

Cora Gold, which focuses on exploration and production of gold mine projects, particularly in Africa, raised £3.45 million ($4.5 million) to fund exploration at its flagship Sanankoro project in Mali.

Carey Olsen’s BVI managing partner, Clinton Hempel, senior associate David Taylor and associate Katrina Lindsay, led the Carey Olsen legal team advising Cora Gold at a time when the BVI was dealing with the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria, which left significant damage to its infrastructure.

Clinton Hempel said: “Bringing Cora Gold to market at this challenging time demonstrates the resilience of the British Virgin Islands and is further evidence that the world’s leading offshore corporate jurisdiction is certainly open for business. We could not have achieved this result without the assistance of the BVI Financial Services Commission, who ensured that the BVI Corporate Registry was functional within days after the passing of hurricane Irma. A remarkable achievement.

“In addition, our BVI corporate team has closed a number of other significant deals in the aftermath of the hurricanes, whilst our litigation and dispute resolution team have held numerous successful court hearings by telephone. The successful listing of Cora Gold is another endorsement for Carey Olsen as the offshore law firm of choice for international companies looking to list in London as well as in other international markets. We wish Cora Gold every success with the next stage of its development.”

Carey Olsen has an excellent track record in advising on listings on many of the main international markets. Corporate Advisers Rankings Guide places Carey Olsen in the top five law firms by the number of London Stock Exchange and AIM clients it advises; the only offshore law firm to be ranked alongside UK law firms in the top five.