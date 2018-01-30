Carey Olsen adds to finance offering in the Cayman Islands

Offshore law firm Carey Olsen has continued the expansion of its finance practice in the Cayman Islands with the appointment of experienced attorney Adam Bathgate as counsel.

Mr Bathgate , who is described as a ‘rising star’ by the International Financial Law Review, specialises in all aspects of finance and corporate work, with particular expertise in the areas of leveraged and acquisition finance, fund finance and structured finance. His experience includes working for Clifford Chance in Munich and London before moving to the Cayman Islands in 2010 to work at another offshore law firm.

Associate Hannah Diss has also joined Carey Olsen’s Cayman Islands finance team, relocating from Dentons in the UK. Hannah’s practice focuses on aviation leasing and finance, export credit finance and Islamic finance.

Carey Olsen partner Nick Bullmore said: “We continue to increase our market share in the Cayman Islands and so having both Adam and Hannah on board as we begin 2018 is great news.

“Since opening the Cayman Islands office in 2012, we have built a reputation for excellent client service and for our expertise in advising global financial institutions on innovative and complex cross-border transactions. We look forward to building on this success.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Bathgate said: “I’m very excited to be joining the Carey Olsen team as it continues to increase its Cayman market share. The firm has an excellent reputation for its finance and corporate work and I’m looking forward to working with Nick and the rest of the team here to build out the Cayman practice.”