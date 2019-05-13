Canadians save up to 40% in the Cayman Islands with ‘SUMMER ONLY IN CAYMAN’

From New Kerala
Canadians Save up to 40 Per Cent in the Cayman Islands with ‘SUMMER ONLY IN CAYMAN’
May 12, 2019 | PRNTORONTO: Following a record-breaking year for Canadian visitation, the Cayman Islands is offering spectacular savings of up to 40 per cent through their SUMMER ONLY IN CAYMAN campaign.
Renowned as the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean, the Cayman Islands recently experienced the best month in recorded history, welcoming 4,567 Canadians in February 2019.
With adventure and relaxation just a flight away, summer is the best time to visit the Cayman Islands. Visitors can book a Summer Only In Cayman vacation by June 30, 2019 with travel between April 2019 and December 19, 2019 to enjoy fantastic limited-time offers on airfare, accommodations, watersports, dining and more. Travelling to paradise has never been easier, with both Air Canada and WestJet offering twice weekly non-stop four-hour flights from Toronto to Grand Cayman, as well as easy connections from Canadian gateways.
Feast on sea-to-table and farm-to-fork cuisine, dive amongst shipwrecks, lounge on pristine beaches and relax in immaculate hotels, condominiums and villas. Experience the thrill of adventurous watersports and explore the destination’s unique attractions and world-class shopping and spas, all while receiving warm Caymankind service. Packages are available through Air Canada Vacations and WestJet Vacations.
The following are the accommodations offers including resort credits, as well as exclusive deals for Cayman Islands only experiences at reduced rates of up to 40 per cent off:
ACCOMODATIONS:
Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa
Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort
The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman
Grand Caymanian Resort
Wyndham Reef Resort Grand Cayman
Coral Beach Villa
Sunset Cove Condos
The Heritage Club
Holiday Inn Resort Grand Cayman
Avalon Condominiums
Islands Club Condos
Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman
PACKAGES:
Air Canada Vacations
WestJet Vacations
ATTRACTIONS:
Pedro St. James National Historic Site
Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park
SHOPPING:
Rocky’s Diamond Gallery
WATERSPORTS:
Captain Marvin’s Watersports Ltd.
Cobalt Custom Charters
Cobalt Coast Grand Cayman Resort
Cayman Brac Beach Resort
Little Cayman Beach Resort
RESTAURANTS:
Agua Restaurant
Catch Restaurant
For more information and to book a SUMMER ONLY IN CAYMAN vacation, go to visitcaymanislands.ca. Visit www.aircanada.com or www.westjet.com for more information, or contact your travel agent.
For more on this story go to: https://www.newkerala.com/news/read/140906/canadians-save-up-to-40-per-cent-in-the-cayman-islands-with-summer-only-in-cayman.html
