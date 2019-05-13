Canadians save up to 40% in the Cayman Islands with ‘SUMMER ONLY IN CAYMAN’

From New Kerala

Canadians Save up to 40 Per Cent in the Cayman Islands with ‘SUMMER ONLY IN CAYMAN’



May 12, 2019 | PRNTORONTO: Following a record-breaking year for Canadian visitation, the Cayman Islands is offering spectacular savings of up to 40 per cent through their SUMMER ONLY IN CAYMAN campaign.

Renowned as the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean, the Cayman Islands recently experienced the best month in recorded history, welcoming 4,567 Canadians in February 2019.

With adventure and relaxation just a flight away, summer is the best time to visit the Cayman Islands. Visitors can book a Summer Only In Cayman vacation by June 30, 2019 with travel between April 2019 and December 19, 2019 to enjoy fantastic limited-time offers on airfare, accommodations, watersports, dining and more. Travelling to paradise has never been easier, with both Air Canada and WestJet offering twice weekly non-stop four-hour flights from Toronto to Grand Cayman, as well as easy connections from Canadian gateways.

Feast on sea-to-table and farm-to-fork cuisine, dive amongst shipwrecks, lounge on pristine beaches and relax in immaculate hotels, condominiums and villas. Experience the thrill of adventurous watersports and explore the destination’s unique attractions and world-class shopping and spas, all while receiving warm Caymankind service. Packages are available through Air Canada Vacations and WestJet Vacations.

The following are the accommodations offers including resort credits, as well as exclusive deals for Cayman Islands only experiences at reduced rates of up to 40 per cent off:

ACCOMODATIONS:

Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

Grand Caymanian Resort

Wyndham Reef Resort Grand Cayman

Coral Beach Villa

Sunset Cove Condos

The Heritage Club

Holiday Inn Resort Grand Cayman

Avalon Condominiums

Islands Club Condos

Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman

PACKAGES:

Air Canada Vacations

WestJet Vacations

ATTRACTIONS:

Pedro St. James National Historic Site

Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park

SHOPPING:

Rocky’s Diamond Gallery

WATERSPORTS:

Captain Marvin’s Watersports Ltd.

Cobalt Custom Charters

Cobalt Coast Grand Cayman Resort

Cayman Brac Beach Resort

Little Cayman Beach Resort

RESTAURANTS:

Agua Restaurant

Catch Restaurant

For more information and to book a SUMMER ONLY IN CAYMAN vacation, go to visitcaymanislands.ca. Visit www.aircanada.com or www.westjet.com for more information, or contact your travel agent.

For more on this story go to: https://www.newkerala.com/news/read/140906/canadians-save-up-to-40-per-cent-in-the-cayman-islands-with-summer-only-in-cayman.html