Canada Modern: a Digital Archive of Canadian Graphic Design

From Designer Daily

Canada Modern is a physical and digital archive of Canadian graphic design, with modernism central to its glowing heart. It’s a great display of what has been achieved by Canadian designers and a good way to promote the country’s image overseas.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

mirko

Mirko Humbert is the editor-in-chief and main author of Designer Daily and Typography Daily. He is also a graphic and web designer based in Fribourg, Switzerland.

For more on this story go to; https://www.designer-daily.com/canada-modern-a-digital-archive-of-canadian-graphic-design-72496?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+DailyDesignerNews+%28Daily+design+news%29