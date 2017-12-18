December 19, 2017

Can anything turn the tide on the iguana invasion? Florida aims to find out

BY JENNY STALETOVICH From Miami Herald

Growing up on in the 1970s, had no idea the commonplace green iguanas he loved to chase were as exotic as the tourists that descended every winter.

They were like “prehistoric beasts,” said Zuccarini, who would release his prize captures back into the wild. “If we caught a three- to five-foot iguana, it was like catching a dinosaur.”

Except these dinosaurs have gone the opposite of extinct. Since they first appeared in the 1960s, green iguanas have become as ubiquitous in as sunshine. They outnumber many native reptiles and thrive along cultivated urban coasts that provide a feast-able landscape of bougainvillea and hibiscus. Just about every golf course, park and retention pond offers perfect habitat for herds of bright green and orange lizards.

While annoying, state officials have until now not taken an aggressive approach. Rangers routinely trapped them, but more intense efforts were saved for a long list of invasive species, like pythons and lionfish, that threatened wildlife and choked native habitat. Iguanas didn’t eat native birds or animals and weren’t moving into protected marshes. A 2010 freeze also helped thin the population. Frozen iguanas literally dropped from trees.
IMAGE: Video screen shot
Iguanas have burrowed into sewer lines and under roads, popped up in toilets and shopping centers. José A. Iglesias jiglesias@miamiherald.com
