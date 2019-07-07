Calling all Cayman Product People!

From MeetUp

Hosted by Bartosz M. and Darren B.

From ProductTank Cayman Islands

Details

Join us for the next Meet-Up of Product Tank Cayman Islands!



What?

ProductTank is the world’s largest product management meetup with events in over 155 cities around the world. ProductTank is run by product people, for product people and always FREE to attend. Come meet and socialise with fellow Cayman product professionals at the inaugural Meet-Up of ProductTank Cayman Islands, check-out the cool Uniregistry office space and enjoy two great product presentations.



Bartosz Mozryko, Product Manager at Uniregistry talks us through how sometimes big risk can lead to great success!



Case Study: New Product Launch



In fast-growing companies, all impactful projects come with a level of uncertainty. If we knew exactly how to build something, then we wouldn’t be innovating, we would be copying something that already exists. Uncertainty can result in delays, poor business outcomes, and numerous internal pushbacks. Rather than ignoring this fact, structure your projects to embrace and manage uncertainty rather than look for ways to avoid unexpected surprises.



Second Presentation: TBD



When?

6:00 – 7:30 pm Wednesday 31st July 2019.



Where?

Uniregistry Offices, Governors Square, West Bay Road.

