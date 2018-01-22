Call for underwater photographers: new National Gallery exhibition celebrates coral reefs in the Cayman Islands.

2018 is the third International Year of the Coral Reef, a programme of the International Coral Reef Initiative (ICRI) which is an informal partnership between Nations and Organisations which strive to preserve coral reefs and related ecosystems around the world. YoCR is global effort to increase awareness and understanding on the value of and threats to coral reefs, to support related conservation, research and management efforts and to promote conservation action and strengthen long-term collaborations for coral reef conservation.

The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands will recognise this initiative with an exhibition of underwater photography, with a focus on the reefs around the Cayman Islands. The exhibition will be supported by a series of events and lectures held in partnership with local environmental authorities and educators.

Photographers are invited to submit work for consideration, in electronic format, directed to the attention of the Curator at assistantcurator@nationalgallery.org.ky. Deadline for submission is Friday, 10 February 2018 at 5.00pm. A maximum of three works per artists will be considered. Submissions must be accompanied by a biography (200 words max) and should include a link to your website, if applicable.

All submissions will be considered by the Curator. Successful submissions will be notified by email no later than Monday, 20 February 2018. Final artwork needs to be delivered ‘exhibition ready’ to the NGCI site on Saturday, 17 March, 2018. The exhibition will run from Friday 23 March through Friday 27 April, 2018.

About the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands

Established in 1996, the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) is the country’s leading visual arts museum and education centre, charged with promoting and encouraging the appreciation and practice of the visual arts in the Cayman Islands. This mission is achieved through exhibitions, education/outreach programmes, school tours, community festivals, and ongoing research projects. Holding up to six exhibitions annually at our central exhibition space, and satellite venues around Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands, the curatorial team strives to create a balance between exhibitions of quality Caymanian artwork with art from further afield. This is achieved by working with a broad cross-section of artists and ranging from site-specific work to more traditional gallery-based projects.

NGCI is at the forefront of visual arts education in the Cayman Islands hosting 25+ education and outreach programmes monthly, across all three islands. These programmes aim to capture every age group in our community from the youngest pre-schoolers to senior citizens, in addition to marginalized members of our community. They combine arts education with enriching creative experiences which foster creativity, help build self-esteem, and provide effective and invaluable explorations of culture, cultural heritage, national identity and community values.