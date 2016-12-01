Call for members of Cayman Islands’ Disabilities Council

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – As plans for The Disabilities (Solomon Webster) Law, 2016 to be brought into force next year proceed, Government is seeking expressions of interest to serve on the National Council for Persons with Disabilities.

The Council will oversee policy implementation, champion disability matters, and have oversight of a voluntary register of persons with disabilities. The Law calls for Cabinet to appoint:

at least three members who are persons with disabilities;

at least three members from the private sector or affiliated with a non-governmental advocacy or service organisation that works to promote/ensure the rights of persons with disabilities;

at least one member who is an attorney-at-law practicing in the Cayman Islands; and

at least three non-voting members who are public officers with substantial knowledge and experience in health, education, lifelong learning, employment, and/or research and analysis.

The Council will meet at least six times per year and take a consultative approach to its functions, working closely with persons with disabilities and other critical stakeholders. Members can belong to multiple categories above and an Executive Secretary will also be appointed from within the civil service.

Premier the Hon. Alden McLaughlin, who brought the Law to the Legislative Assembly, stated: “Many in our community have worked tirelessly to promote the rights of persons with disabilities on an individual basis and through important organisations and service providers. The National Council for Persons with Disabilities will bring these advocates together – as members and other contributors – and provide a clear mandate and platform to continue this important work of promoting equality and eliminating discrimination against persons with disabilities.”

Expressions of interest, which should include a brief statement of what the individual hopes to contribute to the Council, can be submitted by Monday, 19th December 2016 as follows:

by email: Aubrey.Bodden@gov.ky

by mail or hand delivery: ATTN: Aubrey Bodden

Govt Admin Bldg Box #105

133 Elgin Avenue

Grand Cayman KY1-9000

Potential members representing private sector or non-governmental organisations should also submit a letter of support from that entity, and those with relevant qualifications or other expertise are invited to submit a resume or curriculum vitae.

For more information, please contact Aubrey Bodden at Aubrey.Bodden@gov.ky or 244 3607.

IMAGE: www.jonapwd.org