Cabinet, Legislative Assembly headed back to Cayman Brac

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – Members of the Cayman Islands cabinet and elected members of the Legislative Assembly and staff will travel to Cayman Brac in early September, to conduct their meetings there.

Cabinet will meet in the District Administration Building on Tuesday, 4 September, 2018, and the fifth meeting of the Legislative Assembly will be at the Aston Rutty Centre on the Bluff beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, 5 September.

Radio Cayman and CIGTV will broadcast the audio of the LA meeting live.

The last meeting of the Legislative Assembly on Cayman Brac was in March 2014. The first meeting on the Brac was 50 years ago on 28 and 29 March, 1968. Efforts are made to hold at least one meeting of Cabinet in Cayman Brac during each administration.

“Once again we are taking the Legislative Assembly to the Brac to allow the public on the Brac and Little Cayman to see how their parliament functions,” said Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin. “We held a Legislative Assembly meeting on the Brac during the last Progressives-led Administration and we want to continue that practice under this Government of National Unity.

“It gives us great pleasure and satisfaction that while we live in a country that is a global leader in the financial services industry, we remain small enough to bring the business of the Legislative Assembly to the people who do not live on the main island,” he said.

The Brac meeting will end on Friday, 7 September.

The Legislative Assembly will continue the following week on Grand Cayman for Finance Committee.

