Buzz Aldrin calls Space Force ‘One Giant Leap’

From Newsmax

Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, is impressed with the Trump administration’s Space Force plan.

Aldrin, who walked on the surface of the moon minutes after Neil Armstrong in 1969, tweeted on Friday

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence announced plans for a new, separate U.S. Space Force as a sixth military service by 2020.

Pence said the force is needed to retain America’s dominance in space amid heightened competition and threats from China and Russia.

Trump tweeted on Thursday: “Space Force all the way!”

On Friday, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine touted the plan during an appearance on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends,” saying it is not too ambitious to have up and running by 2020.

