Butterfield’s Young Musicians visit Juilliard

(Grand Cayman – 20 September 2017) The 2017 and 2016 winners of Butterfield’s Young Musician of the Year competition were treated to a trip to New York City to visit The Juilliard School as part of their prizes.

Marcos Bertran, the 2017 winner, plays the Alto Saxophone and Daniela Granados, 2016’s winner, plays the flute. Both were accompanied on the trip last week by their mothers.

“We are thrilled to have been able to organise this eye-opening experience for these two talented young people and hope that this prize helps to inspire our up and coming young musicians. We hope to continue to develop our association with Juilliard and we thank them for their hospitality.” commented Butterfield’s Managing Director Michael McWatt.

Having forged a relationship with Juilliard via the Cayman Arts Festival, the Bank was able to organise a special tour and a one-on-one lesson for each of the Young Musicians.

“I am incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to visit Juilliard and have a lesson with a great musician. I definitely felt inspired in such a supportive environment to always continue improving as a musician, and to never stop playing regardless of where life takes me” said Ms. Granados.

“My lesson with a Juilliard alumnus who specialised in jazz saxophone, Jordan Pettay, was amazing. I was able to play for her and get feedback from a professional musician in my area of music. She gave me tips, adjustments and useful advice for my music skills.” said Mr. Bertran.

The 2018 Butterfield Young Musician of the Year competition will take place in April next year. Finalists are chosen from the annual National Children’s Festival of the Arts programme.

IMAGE:

Photo Caption: (L-R) Daniela Granados, winner of the 2016 Butterfield Young Musician of the Year and Marcos Bertran, 2017’s winner pose outside of The Juilliard School in New York City.