Butterfield employees around the world participate in coastal cleanup

George Town, Grand Cayman—19 September 2017: Employees of Butterfield Group companies around the world joined forces with local environmental groups to take part in the International Costal Clean-Up on Saturday, 16 September 2017. 267 Butterfield team members cleared 113 bags of trash and recyclables from public spaces in six countries during the first of what will become an annual Community Action Day for the Bank.

In Grand Cayman, more than 90 employees and family members clear trash from both the East and West sides of Coe Wood Beach in Bodden Town, gathering 63 bags of trash weighing over 680 lbs. Butterfield volunteers documented the debris using the Clean Swell app. This information, also documented by volunteers from all over the world, will be collated and categorised by Ocean Conservancy and the results will be shared with the public, the scientific community and decision makers.

The Bermuda team saw over 100 team members turned out at Warwick Long Bay to assist charity Keep Bermuda Beautiful with the local coastal cleanup. They combed the beach, surrounding walking trails, the parking lots and playground, collecting 12 bags of trash, and 8 bags of recyclables (tin and glass).

20 Butterfield employees and their families in Halifax, Canada collected 14 bags of trash at Sir Sandford Fleming Park. It was a great morning of team building for Butterfield’s newest office. The children managed to find wooden boards which they recycled into a seat, and the team also found ‘Halifax rocks’—decorated rocks with positive messages hidden to spread positivity. In keeping with local tradition, the team plans to add their own messages to the rocks and re-hide them for others to find.

In Guernsey, 28 employees and family members turned out to clean Havelet Bay in St. Peter Port, Guernsey. The day was a little rainy, but the team persevered and collected three large bags of rubbish, including a road sign, metal pipes, fishing rods and BBQ forks.

The UK team comprised 15 employees and family members who collected rubbish around the Tankerton area in South East. The most exciting find was a boot and a pair of pants! Most of the trash collected consisted of bottles or small plastic pieces.

In The Bahamas, a team of 14 employees and family members got together to clean up Saunders Beach on New Providence, where they gathered enough trash to fill 13 large bags.

Michael McWatt, Managing Director of Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Limited, said “At Butterfield, the environment is a major focus of our Corporate Social Responsibility, and the staff and their families who participated in this Group Community Action Day are all passionate about keeping our island clean and protecting the marine eco-system. The debris that has washed up on Coe Wood Beach, and the trash that has been left behind, if left to disintegrate in the sun can be extremely harmful to the area. We’ve had feedback from a couple of residents of Bodden Town thanking us for our efforts, so it’s great to know that it hasn’t gone unnoticed”

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Butterfield:

Butterfield is specialist provider of international financial services. The Butterfield Group offers a full range of community banking services in Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands, encompassing retail and corporate banking and treasury activities. The Group variously provides private banking, asset management, investment advisory, residential property lending and personal trust services from its headquarters in Bermuda and subsidiary offices in The Bahamas, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Butterfield also provides services to corporate and institutional clients from offices in Bermuda, The Bahamas, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, which include asset management and trust services. Butterfield is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Butterfield’s share price on the New York Stock Exchange is available on Bloomberg Financial Markets (symbol: NTB). Butterfield is also publicly traded in Bermuda, and its shares are listed on the Bermuda Stock Exchange. Butterfield’s share price in Bermuda is published daily in The Royal Gazette (www.theroyalgazette.com) and is also available on Bloomberg Financial

Markets (symbol: NTB BH) and the Bermuda Stock Exchange website (www.bsx.com). Further details on the Butterfield Group can be obtained from our website at: www.butterfieldgroup.com.