Butterfield bank: Cayman Islands charity chosen for Irish Jog

Cayman Islands Special Needs Foundation to receive this year’s Irish Jog funds

(Grand Cayman – 17 January, 2017) The Special Needs Foundation Cayman (SNFC) will receive the funds from the 25th annual St. Patrick’s Day 5k Irish Jog, hosted by Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Limited (“Butterfield”) and Dart Enterprises Ltd in 2017.

Numerous charities answered the call to be considered by the Irish Jog organising committee, and “whilst all are deserving of assistance from the community, the committee agreed that this was an opportunity to help a group of people who, for many years, have been overlooked. We believe the proposed programmes from the SNFC will greatly benefit the participants and Cayman’s society as a whole” explained Michael McWatt, Managing Director at Butterfield.

Susie Bodden, Executive Leader at the SNFC said “the Foundation is delighted to be chosen as the beneficiary of the upcoming Irish Jog. Any funds raised will help us to provide programmes specifically around our sports and leisure activities. On behalf of our board and all of our members, I’d like to say a big thank you to Butterfield and Dart Enterprises.”

“We had so many deserving applicants this year and we are delighted to have selected the Special Needs Foundation Cayman as the beneficiary organisation of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Irish Jog” said Chris Duggan, Vice President at Dart Enterprises, “the SNFC is a most deserving organisation and we would like to congratulate them and thank them for the incredible work that they do in our community”.

More information regarding this year’s Irish Jog will be released closer to the date of the event.