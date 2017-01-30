Burges Salmon has been appointed to act for the Cayman Island Government on a new waste management system.

A cross-firm team from Burges Salmon, led by projects partner Nick Churchward, has been appointed to advise the Cayman Islands Government on the procurement of a long term PPP waste management contract.

Partnering with preferred firm Maples and Calder for local law advice, the combined legal team is advising CIG on the public–private partnership (PPP) procurement and financing of a 25 year waste collection, recycling and energy-from-waste project.

The new Integrated Solid Waste Management System (ISWMS) for the islands of Grand Cayman, Little Cayman and Cayman Brac will provide a long term solution for the Cayman Islands’ waste. The project is designed to protect the environment, health and economy of the Islands for years to come through increased recycling and dramatically reducing the landfilling of waste. Energy produced will add baseload power to the Cayman Islands’ renewables mix, further reducing dependency on fossil fuel based generation.

Nick Churchward says: “We are pleased to have been appointed to advise the Cayman Islands Government on this important infrastructure project. It’s another example of how we work closely with our preferred firms to provide international clients with a comprehensive and joined up legal service – combining our sector expertise and full, market leading local law coverage. We think this is a compelling offering for clients and is consistent with our strategy of offering clients the best mix of advice, service and value in the UK and internationally.”

SOURCE: https://www.burges-salmon.com/news-and-insight/press-releases/burges-salmon-appointment-to-act-for-cayman-islands-government/