Boating Home From Burano

By Trey Ratcliff From Stuck In Customs

WHILE IN VENICE FOR THE BIENNALE…

I was there a few years ago, and, I tell ya, it’s quite a scene! There are random art-events happening all over the city, like this woman below, who was dressed in a high-visibility burka.

DAILY PHOTO – BOATING HOME FROM BURANO

On this same trip, I took a boat ride from Venice over to Burano, which is a beautiful little canal town that is a lot like Venice. In many ways, it’s prettier than Venice, if that’s possible! For one thing, it’s not crowded at all. The other big difference is that it is extremely colorful as opposed to the muted pastels of Venice. Anyway, after spending the day there, this is the photo I got on the way back to our hotel during sunset.