British holidaymaker, 37, is fighting for his life after being shot in the head during a robbery in Antigua as he visited his parents on Christmas Day

A British man is in a critical condition after being shot in the head during an attempted robbery in Antigua.

Christopher Tester, from Torquay, was visiting his parents when he was attacked at their restaurant on Christmas Day night.

The 37-year-old is now in an induced coma at Mount St John Medical Centre on the island but is set to be transferred to another facility in Guadeloupe.

But friends have launched an appeal to raise £90,000 to fly him back to the UK for treatment.

Charlotte Williams, who helped to set up the appeal, warned that ‘time is of the essence’.

‘They need to raise £90,000. It will save his life. Please help us perform a Christmas miracle,’ she said.

Mr Tester’s ex-pat parents Tony and Julie run Boxer Shack restaurant in Old Road.

He had arrived on the Caribbean island on December 10 and had been due to leave on the 29th, local reports said.

ABS posted a police statement that said the masked gunman shot Mr Tester at about 10.30pm during an attempt to rob the family.

‘It is alleged that a man approximately 5ft 8 inches in height, slim built, wearing a black hoodie and mask, attempted to rob his family, when a struggle ensued,’ the statement said

‘During the struggle he was shot in his head, and was transported by the EMS to the hospital.’

