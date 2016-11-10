British cruise ship passenger is killed and nine are injured when tour bus crashes on Caribbean island of Dominica during excursion

By JULIAN ROBINSON FOR MAILONLINE

Group of British tourists were on a shore excursion on island of Dominica

The tourists had been passengers on board the P&O cruise ship Azura

One British passenger was killed and nine others were hurt in the collision

Shocking pictures show the crumpled remains of the vehicle they were in

A British cruise ship passenger has been killed and nine others have been injured after their tour bus crashed on the island of Dominica.

The tourists were on a shore excursion on the Caribbean holiday island when the collision happened.

They had been on board the P&O Cruises ship Azura which sailed from Southampton on October 28 with more than 3,000 passengers.

All of the injured passengers were also British, P&O said in a Facebook statement.

They are understood to have been returning to the ship after an excursion to the Emerald Pool beauty spot when a collision with another vehicle took place.

The firm said: ‘We’d like to advise you of some very sad news. A bus operated by a shore excursion provider was involved in a collision in Dominica on Wednesday lunchtime. The bus was carrying 12 passengers, including 10 guests from Azura. The cause of the accident is not yet known.

‘One passenger has sadly died of their injuries. Another 9 passengers were injured and treated at a local hospital, with the majority now discharged.

‘The names of the guests involved in the incident have not been released. P&O Cruises representatives are on-site at the hospital to support the injured. Next of kin have been informed.

‘We have activated our Care team to help those affected by the accident.’

Passengers were part way through a Caribbean cruise having already stopped off in the Azores in the mid-Atlantic and at the islands of St. Maarten and St. Lucia.

After Dominica, the ship is believed to be stopping at Grenada and Barbados.

P&O Cruises Senior Vice President, Paul Ludlow added: ‘Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone touched by this tragic event. Our employees and crew are working to do everything we can to extend support and assistance to those affected and their loved ones.’

The 113,651 ton Azura was built at the Monfalcone shipyard in Trieste, Italy and can accommodate 3,076 passengers and 1,230 crew.

It features eight places to dine, including poolside grills, as well as five entertainment venues and a series of bars.

IMAGES:

Shocking pictures show the crumpled remains of a mini-bus the tourists are believed to have been travelling in

They are understood to have been returning to the ship after an excursion to the Emerald Pool (file picture) beauty spot when a collision with another vehicle took place

All of the injured passengers were also British, P&O said in a Facebook statement

The bus was transporting 12 passengers including 10 guests from Azura. the cause of the accident is not yet known

The group were on a shore excursion on the island of Dominica (file picture) when the collision happened

The passengers had been on board the P&O Cruises ship Azura (pictured) which sailed from Southampton, Hampshire on October 28

For more on this story go to: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3923890/British-cruise-ship-passenger-killed-nine-injured-tour-bus-crashes-Caribbean-island-Dominica-excursion.html#ixzz4PdJ1bYYP