British Airways CANCEL flight: Hurricane Matthew causes yet MORE aviation chaos

By FELICITY THISTLETHWAITE From Daily Express UK

THE knock-on effect of Hurricane Matthew continues as yet another flight has been cancelled leaving passengers with travel plans up in the air.

British Airways cancelled their flight to the Bahamas yesterday due to airport closures – a direct affect of Hurricane Matthew’s appearance.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, a BA spokesperson confirmed the news.

BA cancelled yesterday’s flight from Heathrow to The Bahamas – due to go onto Grand Cayman – as the airports there have been temporarily closed.

A spokesperson told Express.co.uk: “The safety of our customers and crew are always our top priorities and we are keeping our flight schedules under review as Hurricane Matthew moves through the Caribbean and up to southern Florida.

“If customers are due to fly to The Bahamas or southern Florida in the next few days they can change their flights via their travel agent or by calling us.

“If their flight is subsequently cancelled due to safety reasons or an airport being closed then they can claim a full refund or be rebooked onto an alternative flight.”

The news comes after it was revealed Thomas Cook, another British travel agent, was forced to move over 500 holidaymakers in Cuba earlier this week due to the extreme weather.

The country is currently on a state of alert thanks to the imminent arrival of the storm.

The operator transferred 570 guests to Cayo Coco – a tropical island in the Jardines del Rey chain – after Holguin airport was closed.

Guests who were attempting to travel back to the UK were transferred the 200 miles by the operator, and those flying in also touched down in Cayo Coco.

Frank Brehany, consumer director of Holiday Travel Watch gave top-notch advice for anyone worried about travelling to the Caribbean.

He said: “For those about to travel there is a strong risk that the infrastructure in their intended resorts will be severely compromised – this category of holidaymakers need to talk to their tour operator about their pre departure rights under the Package Travel Regulations.

“There is no doubt, this is a serious weather event and need must be paid to all advisories given by the authorities!

“Before travelling to these areas, holidaymakers should check with their travel insurer that they are still happy to cover them. Whatever holidaymakers do, they should ensure that they have an active and sanctioned travel insurance to what is and will remain to be, a risk destination.

“They should also ensure that they carry all the medicines they require, including over the counter preparations along with a good range of anti-diarrhoeal drugs in case water supplies have become contaminated – they should make sure before departure that they receive any further medical advices from their GP and act in those advices.”

Virgin Atlantic told Express.co.uk that no Virgin flights have been cancelled to date but they are monitoring the situation.

A Virgin Atlantic spokeperson said: “We are monitoring the adverse weather conditions caused by Hurricane Matthew over Florida and currently all flights will operate as scheduled, however, we do ask all customers to check the status of their flights on virginatlantic.com before they travel to the airport.

“The safety and comfort of our customers is our top priority and any customers booked to travel to, from and though Miami and Orlando on 6 and 7 October may rebook their flights for an alternative date. Please contact your travel agent or call Virgin Atlantic directly on 0344 209 8711 for more information.”

For more on this story and video go to: http://www.express.co.uk/travel/articles/717813/British-Airways-cancel-flight-Bahamas-hurricane-Matthew