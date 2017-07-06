Bridgeport mayor must get rid of Dr. Noel Kayo before it politically costs him [Dr claims medical degree from Cayman Islands]

By John Stoehr From New Haven Register

I mentioned last week that if there were an outsider candidate for governor of Connecticut, it would be Joe Ganim. The last time he was mayor of Bridgeport, he went to prison for corruption. After getting out, he ran for mayor again, in 2015, beating incumbent and fellow Democrat Bill Finch. How? He asked for a second chance.

I love that story, because those who seek redemption should get it, and because his is a message of hope amid the prevailing mood of fear and rage. But Ganim’s story does come with baggage. An ex-con mayor must prove his supporters did not misplace their trust in him, and he must operate without the benefit of the doubt.

Which brings me to Dr. Noel Kayo.

Kayo is a member of Bridgeport’s ethics commission, a job Ganim recommended him for. Kayo was arrested last month for allegedly soliciting a prostitute. The president of Bridgeport’s City Council said Kayo should resign the board immediately, because “it’s important the commission be above reproach.” Kayo now says he’s going nowhere. Ganim now says he doesn’t know Kayo. The man who recommended that Ganim recommend Kayo now says he doesn’t know Kayo. Now, everything is cast in a pall of suspicion.

In other words, a mayor who must operate without the benefit of the doubt, because he’s an ex-con, is doing what he can to arouse doubt by not doing the easier of things: removing Kayo from the commission and removing a shadow of doubt. Like I said, I like a redemption story, I really do, but a redemption story means squat if it leads to more of the same that put Ganim in the hoosegow.

Ganim has been referring questions about Kayo to Bridgeport city attorney R. Christopher Meyer, who told Hearst Connecticut Media that Kayo should not be judged in the court of public opinion. “My first inclination when someone is arrested is ‘innocent until proven guilty,’” he said. “We live in America.”

Yes, but Dr. Kayo was a liability for Ganim before his arrest, and because he was, we really should question Ganim’s viability as a candidate for governor.

Kayo calls himself a physician. He says he got his medical degree from St. Matthew’s University Medical School in the Cayman Islands. He says he’s associated with the Yale School of Medicine. He says he’s the founder of Bridging the Gap, a nonprofit that provides health screening at one of Bridgeport’s senior centers.

All of the above is problematic, according to Hearst Connecticut Media. One, Yale would not confirm his affiliation. Two, St. Matthew’s University would not confirm his credentials. Three, he’s not licensed to practice medicine in Connecticut. Four, his nonprofit is not registered with the state to accept donations.

The state Department of Health says Kayo can call himself a “doctor.” It’s legal, as long as he refers patients to state-licensed physicians. But to anyone placing her trust in him, “doctor” means doctor, not someone whose reputation is suspect and whose medical bona fides are under scrutiny. There’s a word for people who say they are one thing but are another. That word is “fraud.”

A lot has been said of media reports of Kayo’s reputation as a flashy dresser and funky dancer, but these fit a larger pattern of behavior. Kayo said Stratford police reported false information about his arrest but did not deny how he found himself in the company of a “masseuse.”

“I responded to an ad in Backpage.com but it wasn’t an ad for anything sexual. It was an ad for professional masseuse.”

Maybe Kayo thinks he’s talking to people from the Cayman Islands. People here know Backpage.com is a notorious confidential sex-trade site. It was part of Village Voice Media, the firm that published the Village Voice. It was hugely profitable but so toxic for regular advertisers that it was sold. A 2012 Adweek headline read: “Village Voice Media Sheds Prostitution Hub Backpage.com.”

Now, maybe she was a legit masseuse. I don’t know. What I do know is that Kayo’s claim of innocence must be set in a context. That context includes things that no doctor would want to be made public. That context includes things that no prospective candidate for governor would want to be made public ever.

I know you said you knew him before you said you didn’t, Joe. That’s OK. There’s still time. Get rid of this guy for your sake and for ours. If you don’t do it soon, it’s going to cost you. Seriously.

John Stoehr is a lecturer in political science at Yale and a New Haven resident.

