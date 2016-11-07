Brianna Wilkerson receives 2016 Young Caymanian Leadership Award

George Town, November 6, 2016 – The Young Caymanian Leaders Foundation announces that Brianna Wilkerson, 27, of George Town, has been named the YCLA 2016 recipient.

The Awards ceremony, held on November 5 at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa was televised live on CaymanLife Television Channel 33 and marked the 16-year anniversary of the YCLA programme. During its 16-year history, the YCLA has recognised 80 outstanding young leaders who serve as role models for the youth of Cayman.

Chris Duggan of the Young Caymanian Leaders Foundation, was master of ceremonies for the evening entertained and impressed the almost 400 guests as he introduced and interviewed the five YCLA Finalists: Mrs Shena Ebanks, Dr. Kristina Maxwell, Dr. Alexandria Bodden, Mrs. Brianna Wilkerson and Mr. Tedrick Green. Followed by guest speaker Robert O’Neill, former U.S Navy SEAL, who told the fascinating stories about how he led the US military’s most elite special forces and was involved in some of the most high-profile missions of modern times.

Kellie McGee-Sandy, the 2015 YCLA recipient, delivered her parting remarks against the backdrop of a slideshow featuring highlights of the year she has just concluded, in which she met with and addressed more than 15,000 students in all three Islands.

“It is evident to me now more than ever that the children of this island are hungry for mentorship and guidance.” To the YCLA 2016 finalists, she said “congratulations to each and every one of you. Getting to know each of you over the past few months anyone of you will make a great Recipient as the children you speak to are in epic hands.”

BRIANNA WILKERSON IS YCLA 2016 RECIPIENT

Nominated by Adonza Harrison, Brianna Wilkerson is daughter of Joseph and Brendalee Ebanks was born and raised in George Town, graduated from Triple C High School in 2007. She gained a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Tampa in 2011, a Master’s in Business Administration from University of Tampa in 2012, and exam qualified CPA from Georgia Public Accounting Board passing all exams her first time taking them in 2013. She works at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Regional Finance Department, and presently enjoys working for herself using her Health Coaching Certification from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition at her health coaching and wellness business, Made Well. She is also a strong advocate on island for using natural solutions for better health and is a Wellness Advocate for doTERRA Essential Oils on island.

Taking to the stage following the announcement that she had been selected, she said, “What an honour it is to stand in front of you as the 2016 Young Caymanian Leadership Award Recipient. During my time together with each of these finalists over the past few months getting to know them, hear their heart for the youth and their love for Cayman and their desire to see transformation for our community, I thought to myself I would love to follow them, they are four amazing people who give their lives to see their island and their nation reach its full potential.”

She went on in her acceptance speech to talk about knowing that the position of Recipient is an honor and a responsibility that she does not take on lightly, because she realized the potential and the opportunity that this role presents in front of her to make transformation to the youth of Cayman.

Brianna said “that the transformation would only come as a result of everyone committing to serving and loving the young and old people of Cayman with all we have and helping them to find their purpose in life, and that is my prayer for you as well as every person in Cayman outside those doors – that you will you’re your purpose and invest in the people of Cayman for a better tomorrow.

She concluded by saying thank you to all the people who stood behind her and got her to where she is today, “especially to the Young Caymanian Leaders Foundation for identifying me as a leader, and proving to me over the past two months that who I am and what I do matters and worth sharing.”

About YCLA

Celebrating its 16th Anniversary this year, the Young Caymanian Leadership Awards programme has as its mission to identify, celebrate and honour outstanding young leaders in the community who, through their actions, behaviour and leadership, serve as role models for the youth of Cayman.

Candidates are nominated each year from members of the public and are open to any Caymanian between the ages of 20 and 35. Nominations are open all year, for a form email tara@ycla.ky. Keep up to date and follow YCLA on Facebook at Young Caymanian Leadership Awards.

