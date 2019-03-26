Brand new dinner and dessert menus at Ave, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa’s Mediterranean and Caribbean-inspired restaurant and Seafire’s brand new pop-up restaurant, Island Fest.

There is no better way to start a new season then with new menus full of delicious additions. Seafire’s Executive Chef Massimo De Francesca has crafted an approachable menu perfectly paired with handmade cocktails by Beverage Manager John Stanton. The menu draws from seasonal, local ingredients, for deliciously fresh fare sure to satisfy every hungry guest. Ave provides diners with nothing short of an experience as the restaurant provides guests with stunning views of Seven Mile Beach and mouthwatering dishes for indulgence and delight.

If you’re coming for dinner, be sure to try the:

Branzino & Scallops – a delicious dish complete with celeriac puree, grilled zucchini, and baby fennel orange-tomato salsa; a true blend of fresh farm and sea ingredients

Squid Ink Fettucine – the seafood lover’s dream dish consisting of lobster, shrimp, clams, mussels, and pepperoncini tomato ragu topped with bottarga crumbs

Make sure to leave room for dessert! These are the newest must-haves:

The Bee’s Knees – an aptly named sweet treat that lives up to its title, made of a sticky honey cake, pineapple, and the cool infusion of chamomile gelato

Seafire S’mores – if you’re craving something sweet and crunchy, this chocolate crémeux, graham cracker and marshmallow gelato s’more may be just what you need to end the night right

In other culinary news, Kimpton Seafire is also now hosting Island Fest, a weekly pop-up Caribbean inspired restaurant on their Beach Deck! Island Fest is showcasing the beautiful cuisines of the Caribbean along with creative island inspired cocktails. The restaurant features active live chef stations, music, entertainment, and more!