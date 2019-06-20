Bracket released for Cayman Islands Classic: ODU, George Mason meet in opening round

From Augusta Free Press

Game matchups for the third annual Cayman Islands Classic were announced Wednesday by Caymax Sports LTD. In the first game of the evening session on Nov. 25 at 5:00 p.m. ET, Old Dominion will play George Mason.

Also on the first day of the event, Colorado State will face New Mexico State in the opening game at 11 a.m., followed by Loyola of Chicago meeting South Florida at 1:30 p.m. Washington State and Nebraska will conclude opening-day action in the final matchup of the day starting at 7:30 p.m.

Old Dominion and New Mexico State advanced to the 2019 NCAA Tournament, while Loyola of Chicago and Nebraska played in the NIT and South Florida captured the 2019 College Basketball Invitational championship.

Eight teams will compete in the tournament held Nov. 25-27 at John Gray Gymnasium, just minutes away from world famous Seven Mile Beach.

Semifinal round games are slated for 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. the following day, Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Teams in the consolation bracket will play their second game Nov. 26 with tip offs at 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The seventh-place game will open the final day of competition on Wednesday, Nov. 27 starting at 11:00 a.m., followed by the fifth-place game (1:30 p.m.), third-place game (5:00 p.m.) and title game (7:30 p.m.) to crown the Cayman Islands Classic champion.

The Cayman Islands Classic is sponsored by the Mountain West Conference.

Located in the western Caribbean Sea, an hour from Miami, the Cayman Islands comprises the three islands of Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac, and Little Cayman, located south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica.