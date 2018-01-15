National Honor Society at CIS Donates Books to LIFE
Championing children’s literacy, the National Honor Society (NHS) of Cayman International School spearheaded a school-wide book drive generating over 2,800 books for donation to LIFE’s (Literacy is for Everyone) Classroom Library Project. LIFE’s project is aimed at improving the quality and quantity of books in Cayman’s public school classrooms.
Names in photo, left to right:
Will Gardner
Bill LaMonte (NHS advisor)
Holly Thompson (NHS president)
Wray Sulisz
Mikayla Corin
Maia Thompson
Madison Imparato
Sammy Peene
Michal Linkowski
