National Honor Society at CIS Donates Books to LIFE

Championing children’s literacy, the National Honor Society (NHS) of Cayman International School spearheaded a school-wide book drive generating over 2,800 books for donation to LIFE’s (Literacy is for Everyone) Classroom Library Project. LIFE’s project is aimed at improving the quality and quantity of books in Cayman’s public school classrooms.

Names in photo, left to right:

Will Gardner

Bill LaMonte (NHS advisor)

Holly Thompson (NHS president)

Wray Sulisz

Mikayla Corin

Maia Thompson

Madison Imparato

Sammy Peene

Michal Linkowski