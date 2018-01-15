January 16, 2018

Books to LIFE

January 15, 2018 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

National Honor Society at CIS Donates Books to LIFE

Championing children’s literacy, the National Honor Society (NHS) of spearheaded a school-wide book drive generating over 2,800 books for to LIFE’s (Literacy is for Everyone) Classroom Library Project. LIFE’s project is aimed at improving the quality and quantity of books in Cayman’s public school classrooms.

Names in photo, left to right:

Will Gardner

Bill LaMonte (NHS advisor)

Holly Thompson (NHS president)

Wray Sulisz

Mikayla Corin

Maia Thompson

Madison Imparato

Sammy Peene

Michal Linkowski

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, Education, Events, iBooks, iCommunity, iKids, iLocal News, iTeenz, iWorld News, News, top news Tagged With: ,
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*