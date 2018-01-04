(CNN) A dreaded “bomb cyclone” is pummeling the East Coast, hurling blinding snow and wind gusts akin to a Category 1 hurricane.

More than 13 million people are under blizzard warnings, from Virginia all the way to Maine.

The bomb cyclone, which developed overnight, occurs when a low-pressure system has a significant, rapid drop in atmospheric pressure.

That spells wind gusts as strong as 80 mph along the coast, CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said. It’s basically like enduring a weak hurricane — except getting blasted by snow instead of rain.

Chunks of ocean ice could fly inland, thanks to mammoth 13- to 18-foot waves, and coastal flooding is likely, he said.

Now, millions of Americans are paralyzed by the storm — with thousands of flights grounded, hundreds of schools closed and grocery store shelves emptied. Latest developments • Massive snowfall expected: Damaging winds and heavy snow are the main concern Thursday. Forecasters predict more than a foot of snow in Boston; up to 8 inches in New York City; and up to 6 inches in Philadelphia. • Going dark — with no heat: More than 40,000 customers in Virginia and North Carolina had no power Thursday morning, according to provider Dominion Energy. And a day after More than 40,000 customers in Virginia and North Carolina had no power Thursday morning, according to provider Dominion Energy. And a day after the storm struck the Southeast , more than 8,000 customers were also without power in Florida, according to Duke Energy.