US: Bomb cyclone blasts East Coast, threatens hurricane-force winds
By Holly Yan, Judson Jones and Nicole Chavez, CNN
(CNN)A dreaded “bomb cyclone” is pummeling the East Coast, hurling blinding snow and wind gusts akin to a Category 1 hurricane.
Latest developments
Governor: Power won’t be fixed in extreme winds
Expect more bone-chilling temperatures
Snowfall blankets the Southeast
Bomb cyclones collect cold air
Visitors take photos at the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on Tuesday, January 2. Almost every year, frigid temperatures transform the falls into an icy winter wonderland when the mist is blown back, freezing on the landscape. Aaron Lynett/The Canadian Press/AP
SOURCE for above images: http://edition.cnn.com/interactive/2018/01/us/cold-weather-arctic-outbreak-cnnphotos/
For more on this story go to: http://edition.cnn.com/2018/01/04/us/cold-weather-arctic-outbreak/index.html
