Boltz Electric Scooter launches Crowdfunding for the future of urban transport

Singapore startup debuts fast, long-range, lightweight electric vehicle for a cleaner tomorrow

SINGAPORE – Boltz Electric Scooter, a Singapore-based technology startup, announced today that it is planning to launch a crowdfunding campaign on IndieGogo to support development of its new electric scooter. The fast, long-range, lightweight scooter is envisioned as an ideal solution for urban commuters who need to get around but do not want to drive or hassle with public transportation.

The vehicle is extremely energy efficient and “green.”

“We believe that technology should improve the way we commute without polluting the city,” said Shawn Kuah, Founder and CEO of Boltz. “It should also be cool and fun to travel around without compromising the safety of you and the people around you. That was our goal with the Boltz Electric Scooter. With the proceeds of the crowdfunding, we can attain this goal.”

The folding Boltz Electric Scooter has a top speed of 20 miles-per-hour and a range of over 25 miles. This makes it ideal for urban commuting – it can go far and fast enough to be worthwhile to most city dwellers. At 33 pounds of aluminum and a 2-second setup time, the scooter can be carried easily in the trunk of a car or on a bus.

The IndieGogo campaign is projected to raise $20,000 for the company. Use of funds include engineering, corporate infrastructure, and working capital to commence production. The electric scooter will be made available for purchase on their Indiegogo Page on 20 March 2015.

Reasons why Boltz Electric Scooter is a great product

Economic: Its energy-efficient design can move you around 500 miles for electricity cost of merely $1, almost 100 times less than when driving a car

Fast: A powerful hub motor is modularized and hidden within the rear wheel so you can go up to 20mph

Long range: A rechargeable Lithium Ion battery lasts up to 25 miles on a single charge

Compact: The folding mechanism is so easy to use that it can be deployed in less than 2 seconds.

Lightweight: At just 33lbs, the scooter is truly portable to carry a short distance or up a few stairs, so it can stay by your side at all time.

For more information on their crowdfunding campaign visit their webpage http://www.boltzscooter.com