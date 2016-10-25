Bolt to retire next year

By Azad Ali From Caribbean Life

Jamaica’s Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt has announced that he will run his last race on home soil at the Racers Grand Prix in June next year before retiring from competition two months later.

Bolt, 30, who won the l00 meters at this year’s Racers Grand Prix, has already said he plans to retire from the sport after the Aug. 5-13 World Championships in London having won nine Olympic gold medals.

He said the Racers Grand Prix will be his last race in Jamaica, while appearing on Television Jamaica’s “Smile Jamaica” morning magazine program.

The Racers Grand Prix will be held on June 10 next year.

The Jamaican, who pulled down the curtain on his Olympic career in August by making a clean sweep of the sprint titles for a third successive games, said he will resume training next month.

“I am definitely going to retire after the World Championships in London, that will be my last one,” Bolt said.

