Bolt focuses on 100 meters

By Azad Ali from Caribbean Life

Sprint superstar Usain Bolt said he will be concentrating on the 100 meters in 2017, which will be his final decision in a glorious athletics career.

Bolt told Sky Sports News recently that his final competitive race will be in London this summer before quitting the sport he had dominated like no other athlete in its history.

Bolt said earlier this year that he was planning to pursue a late career in professional football after he retires from track and field.

“Right now, It’s my last season and I have to just go out there and enjoy,” the Jamaican told the Jamaica Gleaner newspaper.

The 30 year-old Bolt dominated the sprint events over the past decade in the sport, winning the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4×100 relay at three consecutive Olympics.

He also holds the record in the 100 meters (9.58 seconds) and 200 meters (19.19) and has won 11 world titles.

IMAGE: Bolt at the 2016 Summer Olympics Wikipedia