Boat found unattended in Cayman Islands waters

From RCIPS Sun Feb 26 2017 at 6:33PM

Police were contacted at 8am this morning by local fishermen who had found a 32 foot light blue boat partially submerged with no souls on board about 2 to 3 miles off North West Point, West Bay.

Police Marine/Helicopter attended and carried out a search of the surrounding area with negative results.

The boat was subsequently taken to the police marine base.

The vessel is not local and is believed to have been drifting for a number of days.

Police are concerned for the persons on board and ask the public particularly persons on the sea to report anything that may look suspicious to contact 911.