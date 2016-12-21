Blanket extension granted for Liquor License holders on Grand Cayman

Liquor licence holders can now extend their operating hours, according to the acting chairman of the Liquor Licensing Board of Grand Cayman.

At its quarterly session on 5 December, the board changed specified operating hours for a number of licensing subcategories in accordance with section 11 (3) of the Liquor Licensing Law:

Night Clubs are now permitted to sell liquor until 3:30 am Mondays to Fridays, with music and dancing now ceasing at 4:00 am.

Bars and restaurants are now permitted to sell liquor until 1:30 am Mondays to Fridays, with music and dancing now ceasing at 2:00 am.

Liquor sales, as well as music and dancing, will continue to cease at midnight on Saturdays and Sundays.

The board also decided to grant the same extended hours for New Year’s Eve.

‘All other licensing stipulations will remain in effect, especially as it relates to closing time’, said Acting Chairman Woody DaCosta. ‘Liquor sales must cease during the last thirty minutes of the permitted hours. In addition, to avoid any issues with one’s license, there should be no customers remaining after the stated closing time’.

For more information, license holders and members of the public may contact the Department of Commerce and Investment on 945-0943 or email info@dci.gov.ky.

