Bill O’Reilly: ‘Media Coup’ Trying to remove Trump from office

By Jason Devaney From Newsmax

The mainstream news media is conspiring to take down President Donald Trump, Bill O’Reilly told Newsmax TV during a new interview.

O’Reilly appeared on Monday’s “The Joe Pags Show” and said the media is out to get the nation’s top executive.

“This is a media coup attempt to remove Donald Trump, and they’re working hand-in-hand with the Democratic Party,” O’Reilly said. “They get talking points from the Democratic Party . . . there’s a theme of the week. You can see it unfold. One week it’s the women, the next week it’s the border kids, this week starting [Monday] it’s Don Jr. and the meting with the Russians.

“There’s a theme, and all the anti-Trump networks and newspapers pick the theme up.”

O’Reilly talked about last week’s spat between White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and CNN’s White House correspondent Jim Acosta, during which the latter asked Sanders if she believed the media was the top enemy of the American people. Sanders refused to answer the question, which gave fuel to Acosta’s argument the Trump administration does think the media is public enemy No. 1.

O’Reilly said Acosta was trying to paint Sanders into a corner with his question.

“If [Sanders’ answer] had been, ‘No, I don’t feel you’re the enemy of the people,’ [that] would have created a divide between the spokesperson and the president, which is exactly what Acosta wanted to accomplish,” O’Reilly said, referring to Trump’s tweet last week that ripped into the press.

“I think fair-minded people understand that CNN is not in the news business anymore. They’re in the remove Trump business.”

© 2018 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

IMAGE: IMAGE: (Newsmax TV’s “The Joe Pags Show”)

For more on this story go to: https://www.newsmax.com/newsmax-tv/coup-the-resistance-bill-oreilly-jim-acosta/2018/08/06/id/875798/?ns_mail_uid=6952f1f9-507d-4a20-8cc0-0a1db158d76e&ns_mail_job=DM4602_08072018&s=acs&dkt_nbr=010504ny608m