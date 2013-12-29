Best Cayman Islands VPN Service

From VPN Coupons

Cayman Islands is one of the biggest offshore financial centers in the world. Apart from financial services, the country is also renowned for its tourism and shipping sectors. Cayman Islands also boasts of the highest rate of internet penetration in the Caribbean region since almost 75% of its population has access to the internet. In this informative article, we will discuss the need for using a VPN in Cayman Islands and list down some service providers that offer VPN services in the region.

3 Reasons Why You Must Use A VPN Service In Cayman Islands

1) Unlock Geographically Restricted Content – Cayman Islands is famous for scuba diving and Seven Mile Beach. Due to its tropical climate and close proximity to America, the region is packed with tourists almost throughout the year. However, when tourists and expats land in the country, they are unable to watch their favorite TV shows and movies online, log into their bank accounts or even buy something from their preferred ecommerce portals. This happens because a lot of the premium websites are targeted towards visitors from a particular country and your local Caymanian IP address won’t be able to get past the GEO-IP restrictions imposed by the content providers.

Using a VPN is one of the easiest ways to get an IP address from a desired location and unlock websites that are available only to residents of those countries. Here are some excellent examples of how you can use a VPN to unlock regional sites:

– By using a VPN service, tourists and expats visiting Cayman Islands can easily watch streaming shows and movies on ABC Player, CWTV, HBO Go, MLB, Demand 5, Hulu, Fox, Pandora, Netflix, CTV, CBS, Xfinity, NHL, USA Network, NBC, Vudu, Amazon Prime, Eurosport, CBC, Lovefilm, BBC iPlayer, 4OD and iTV Player. In addition, you would be able to access banking and shopping websites from your own country without getting your accounts banned.

– In addition, a VPN can help Caymanians to unlock websites from their home country when they travel abroad. Before subscribing to a Caymanian VPN service, you must check whether the service provider offers a Cayman Islands IP address. Once you switch to a Cayman Islands IP, it becomes possible to unlock sites like www.compasscayman.com, caymannetnews.com, www.caymannewsservice.com, ieyenews.com, www.hsbc.ky, cibcfcib.com, rbcroyalbank.com/caribbean/cayman, www.caymannational.com, scotiabank.com/ky, www.fidelitygroup.com, ky.butterfieldgroup.com, www.time4lime.com/ky, cayman27.com.ky and www.weststar.ky from any country in the world.

2) Online Security – Although the innovations in mobile and wireless technologies have revolutionized the way we connect with our loved ones and consume content, they are also responsible for propagating latest security threats to millions of people. Unfortunately, security is not the primary concern for most people while browsing the internet and as a result, they become victims of the vicious schemes of the criminals. In such a challenging scenario, using a VPN makes sense for many reasons:

– A VPN not only creates a secure tunnel around your online sessions but also encrypts your sensitive data such as IP address, passwords, credit card number and social accounts. The enhanced security allows you to transfer money, shop online and connect with your friends without becoming a victim of data, identity or monetary theft.

– The popularity of public Wi-Fi hotspots has given rise to a new generation of sniffing programs and snoopers who steal data and money from users connected to an unsecure network. Since commercial Wi-Fi providers at malls, coffee shops, airports, libraries and book shops do not use state of the art security measures, you must use a robust security solution (like a VPN) to secure your personal details on such open networks.

3) Anti-Censorship Tool – The internet is fast losing its status as an open and free network. Most government and security agencies are now using sophisticated techniques to snoop on their own citizens in the name of security. Using a VPN can help you to bypass institutional censorship in several ways:

– With the help of a VPN, you can bypass the firewalls and censorship measures implemented by your organization or education institution. Even though the Caymanian authorities have not imposed wide scale censorship measures on its citizens, most companies and institutes block social networking and adult sites within their networks. A VPN subscription can help you to get past all kinds of firewalls without alerting your network administrator.

– For Caymanian citizens who are planning to travel overseas, it becomes essential to subscribe to a VPN service to circumvent the censorship prevalent in the country of their visit. There are many countries like China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Brazil and Qatar where even mainstream sites like Facebook, Gmail, Twitter, Skype and YouTube are not available to the general public so using a VPN is the only way to access them without getting into trouble.

Best Cayman Islands VPN Service

On the other hand, if you wish to unlock streaming, banking and shopping sites from Europe and America, there are several affordable VPN solutions available:

HideMyAss

IPVanish

CactusVPN

SwitchVPN

VPN4ALL

Kepard

VyprVPN

Overplay

StrongVPN

proXPN

ExpressVPN

PureVPN

Invisible Browsing

BolehVPN

IVPN

HIDEIPVPN

Private Internet Access

LeafyVPN

Conclusion

A VPN is truly one of the best security and privacy solutions available in the market today. Even though there is not much censorship in Cayman Islands, you would need a VPN for unblocking your favorite websites from within the country. So if you desire total freedom on the internet and are willing to spend few dollars for it, do not forget to check out the VPN services listed above.

