Bernice Scott wins Breast Cancer Foundation of Cayman Islands Jeep Wrangler

SEVEN MILE BEACH, CAYMAN ISLANDS, October 23, 2018 — The Breast Cancer Foundation of Cayman is proud to announce that Bernice Scott was the winner of the Breast Cancer Foundation Jeep Wrangler. The draw was held at the annual Breast Cancer Gala on October 6, 2018. The Jeep Wrangler was purchased by Tony of Tony’s Toys and him and his staff at Tony’s Toys completely upgraded the Jeep including wrapping it with pink ribbon and Breast Cancer Foundation decals and branding.

Tony then donated this Jeep to the Breast Cancer Foundation who over 6 weeks sold 1,000 raffle tickets amounting to a $25,000 KYD donation to the foundation.

“I was thrilled to win the Jeep! It was such a delight after a long hard week at work” added Jeep winner Bernice Scott. “More impressive though was the real spirit of the event and the amazing generosity of the attendees. It really showed the Caymankind spirit.”

“All of us at the Foundation cannot thank Tony enough for his tremendous generosity with this incredible donation,” added Janette Fitzgerald, Chief Administrator at the Breast Cancer Foundation.

“We would like to congratulate Bernice Scott who was the winner of the Jeep.”” This one-of-a-kind Jeep was a show stopper at this year’s Gala,” added Kim Lund, Co-founder and Board Member of the Breast Cancer Foundation of Cayman. “We cannot thank Tony and his staff enough for his donation.”

“This Jeep was such a huge hit and we could have easily sold more than 1,000 raffle tickets,”added James Bovell, Co-founder and Board Member of the Breast Cancer Foundation of Cayman. “A huge thank you to Tony and everyone at Tony’s Toy for making this possible.”