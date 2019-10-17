Bermuda: Regiment ready to help Cayman Islands

By Owain Johnston-Barnes From Royal Gazette

The Royal Bermuda Regiment is ready to help the Cayman Islands as the country plans to introduce its own regiment.

In a statement last night, Government House said: “The Governor is aware of the proposed establishment of a Cayman Regiment to help reinforce humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capability in the Cayman Islands as well as the other Overseas Territories across the region.

“This is an area in which the Royal Bermuda Regiment has much operational experience, having deployed to Cayman in 2004 to assist in the recovery after Hurricane Ivan and more recently to Turks and Caicos in 2017 in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria.

“The RBR stands ready to assist and share its experience with opposite numbers in the Cayman Islands and the wider Overseas Territories where appropriate.”

According to the Cayman News Service, [and iNews Cayman] Alden McLaughlin, Cayman Premier, announced intentions last Friday to create a Cayman regiment to improve security and disaster management.

He told the media that the country had considered adopting a Bermuduian-style regiment more than a decade ago, but at the time, the UK did not support the idea.

Mr McLaughlin said: “Having a specially trained regiment in Cayman would have a positive impact on youth development and leadership on the islands.

“It will also give a boost to security and increase our resilience on disaster management and the support we could offer across the wider Caribbean.

“I am pleased that the UK are keen to support this initiative and we welcome their expertise and involvement.”

Cayman Governor Martin Roper said the regiment would be an armed unit made up of reservist volunteers.

Mr Roper said: “The establishment of the Cayman Regiment will help reinforce hurricane assistance and disaster relief capability in the Cayman Islands as well as the other Overseas Territories and across the region.

“It will also help bolster security more generally and help to develop skills among Cayman’s young people and provide a further avenue for the cadets when they reach the age of 18.”

More details about how the proposed regiment will operate will be decided after a planned scoping exercise by British civilian and military experts.

