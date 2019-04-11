Bermuda and Turks & Caicos cautiously optimistic about CARIFTA 2019

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands – Bermuda and the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) are expressing cautious optimism going into the 48th CARIFTA Games which take place over Easter weekend at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

Bermudians were hoping Sakari Famous would win a brighter colour medal for them at this year’s Games but Famous, who secured bronze in the U-20 girls’ high jump in 2018, will not make the trip to Cayman due to commitments at the University of Georgia where she is studying.

This year’s team of 19 will have several first-timers, according to Donna Raynor, President of the Bermuda National Athletics Association.

“We have a few medal contenders based on the results from last year, but we will see on the day,” said Raynor.

Bermuda CARIFTA Team – Girls

Amelia Othman (high jump, 4x100m)

Caitlyn Bobb (200m 400m, 4x100m, 4x400m)

Jezhari Talbot (800m, 4X400m)

Ketura Bulford-Trott (200m, 4X100m, 4x400m)

Sanaa Rae Morris (400m, 4x100m, 4x400m)

Za’Kayza Parsons (100m, LJ, 4x100m, 4x400m)

Isabelle Dutranoit (1500m, 3000m)

Kiara Francis (shot put)

Bermuda CARIFTA Team – Boys

Chayse Tanner (100m, long jump, 4x400m)

Kahzi Sealey (3000m, 4x400m)

Nathan Armstrong (1500m, 3000m, 4x400m)

Nirobi Smith-Mills (800m, 1500m, 4x400m)

Sancho Smith (800m, HJ, 4x400m)

Clevonte Bean (200m, 400m, 4X100m)

Johndell Cumberbatch (5000m)

Ryan Outerbridge (5000m)

Mikal Dill (100m, long jump, 4x100m)

Sadiq Nurse (long jump, 4x100m)

Suresh Black (100m, 200m, 4x100m)

Bermuda CARIFTA Officials

Terry Lynn-Paynter (Team Manager)

Devon Bean (Head Coach)

Jerome Richards (Coach)

Joyann Clark (Coach)

Team Turks and Caicos is hoping to at least repeat their U17 4x100m bronze medal performance in 2018. Daveon Durham, Darren Pierret, Wooslyn Harvey and Joshua Meghoo secured their country’s relay medal last year and, and according to news from within the team, they are expected to medal again.

Latrell Pierre, who won bronze in the boys U17 javelin in 2018, will also be looking for better success this time around but last year’s gold medal winner, Wilkinson Fenelon, who starred in the octathlon, and Ken Reyes, who took silver in the 800m, have passed the Games’ age limit and will not be able to make a contribution to TCI’s medal hunt. 32 TCI athletes total will be trying to improve on the country’s 2018 four-medal.

TCI CARIFTA Team – Girls

Alexia Prince

Died Mondestin

Daisy McIntosh

Aniyah Forbes

Archelande Joseph

Tenisha Gardiner

Katrina Outten

DeAjah Smith

Bryana Brown

Alecia Castan

Zoe Butler

Rebecca Barnadin

TCI CARIFTA Team – Boys

Daveon Durham

Dashawn Gray

Wooslyn Harvey

Anthony Louis

Mike Legerme

Carson Garland

Zachary Stern

Tayjo Oppong-Adjei

Darvon Rigby

Chadwin Gray

Emmanuel Agenor

Darren Pierret

Colby Jennings

Junior Paul

Joshua St. Michael-Meghoo

Claude Baptiste

Martijn Healy

Bilton Gomez

Kinsonne Noel

Latrell Pierre

TCI CARIFTA Officials

Randy Ford (head coach)

Alvirto Smith (assistant coach)

Rosellie Ingham (team manager)

Thelma VanAlstine (chaperone)

CARIFTA tickets (Mackie Stand) are available for purchase at Funky Tangs and all Reflections locations and also on www.caymancarifta2019.ky.