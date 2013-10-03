Beneficial Ownership Registries – Action Plans by Offshore Jurisdictions

In June, the United Kingdom Government told its Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies to come up with plans to compile registers of beneficial ownership of companies domiciled in their jurisdictions.

The aim is to bring greater transparency to the corporate world to help tax collectors identify tax avoiders and evaders.

But many questions remain:

Will the registers apply to trusts and other offshore entities or just companies?

Will law enforcement have access to them for non-tax investigations and under what circumstances?

Will they be made available to the general public?

And what are the penalties for jurisdictions that refuse to compile them?

At the upcoming OffshoreAlert Conference in London, representatives from the authorities in Jersey, the Isle of Man, and the British Virgin Islands will discuss their plans to compile such registers.

The practicalities, potential impact on business, and procedures currently in place for determining beneficial ownership will be addressed by Colin Powell, Adviser on International Affairs to the Jersey Government; David Griffin, Director of Enforcement at the Isle of Man Financial Supervision Commission; and Cherno Jallow QC, Director of Policy, Research and Statistics at the BVI Financial Services Commission & Chair of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force.

They will be joined by Rosie Sharpe, an Investigator with Global Witness, which provided input in the process that led to the U. K. Government demanding that registers be produced.

The session on ‘Beneficial Ownership Registries: Options for Britain’s Crown Dependencies & Overseas Territories’ will be preceded by a complementary session that will look at how offshore jurisdictions compare in terms of banking secrecy, recording of beneficial ownership registries for trusts, foundations, and companies, availability to the public of corporate share registers and accounts, anti-money laundering, tax information exchange, international judicial co-operation, and other areas.

In total, there will be 13 sessions for providers, clients and investigators of offshore products and services – all aimed at helping attendees understand what is happening in the world of international finance.

The OffshoreAlert Conference will take place at The Bloomsbury Hotel, in London, on November 14-15, 2013. Information about the event can be found at http://www.offshorealert.com/conference/london

