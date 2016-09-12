Belize government to appeal sections of High Court ruling on sodomy law

From Antigua Observer

BELMOPAN, Belize, Sept 10, CMC – The Belize government says it intends to appeal a certain section of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned the country’s sodomy law.

Last month, the court ruled that Section 53 of the Criminal Code which criminalises consenting intercourse between adults of the same sex contravenes the right granted by the Constitution.

Prime Minister Dean Barrow had initially indicated that his administration would not have appealed the ruling of Chief Justice Kenneth Benjamin in the case that had been filed by the Lesbian, Gay Bisexual and Transgender (LBGT) activist Caleb Orozco and his United Belize Action Movement (UNIBAM).

The government and the religious community, including the Belize Council of Churches, have arrived at a mutual agreement in respect of the ruling by the Supreme Court and that Prime Minister Barrow has signalled that his administration will appeal part of the amended criminal code which also interprets sex to include sexual orientation.

The government’s case will be heard by the superior court individually while allowing all interested parties to appeal Section 53 in its entirety.

“Government will appeal the aspect of the Chief Justice’s decision which extends or expands the definition of sex in the Constitution to include sexual orientation. As you know, that is in the context of the constitutional protection to non-discrimination.

