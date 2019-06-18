Bedell Cristin grows with two partner appointments in the Cayman Islands

Bedell Cristin Cayman Partnership (formerly Solomon Harris) has appointed Susan Lock and Jonathan Fitzgibbons as partners in its corporate, insurance and funds team.

Susan was previously a partner with another leading law firm in the Cayman Islands, and prior to that she worked as in-house counsel for AXA UK plc in its pension and long term life insurance group and for Hogan Lovells in London in its corporate insurance group. Susan specialises in investment funds, corporate and commercial and insurance matters, and she has over 20 years’ experience working in the financial services industry.

Jonathan is a former partner in the Cayman office and is returning to the Island (subject to immigration approval) after a period working as a consultant to the firm from New Zealand. He is a seasoned investment funds and corporate lawyer having practised Cayman Islands law since 2006.

Partner of Bedell Cristin, and global head of financial services law, Tim Pearce, welcomed the pair. “Susan and Jonathan have strong reputations and relevant high-quality experience in funds, corporate and insurance work. We are excited to welcome them to the team in Cayman.

“We are committed to excellence in all of our jurisdictions and I am confident that Susan and Jonathan will help us to continue delivering great service to our clients who need Cayman legal advice.”

Bedell Cristin merged with Cayman Islands law firm Solomon Harris in 2018 and Solomon Harris is being renamed Bedell Cristin Cayman Partnership. The firm now has offices in the BVI, Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, London and Singapore.

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Stannard

Head of Marketing and Business Development

Rebecca.Stannard@bedellcristin.com

Tel +44 (0) 1534 814856

www.bedellcristin.com

Bedell Cristin is a long established, award winning international law firm. It now employs more than 170 people and has offices in the BVI, Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, London and Singapore. It provides a comprehensive range of cross border legal services focusing on BVI, Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey law and includes top tier banking, funds and international private client teams, an extensive corporate and commercial practice and leading ranking insurance and litigation practices.

Bedellcristin.com